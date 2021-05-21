adidas provides more comfortable fit for Spiders, so they're separating from Nike

The University of Richmond is bidding adieu to the Swoosh for a more comfortable fit.
On July 1, the Spiders are leaving Nike and shifting to adidas for all of their team shoes, apparel, and accessories. No dissatisfaction with Nike products or the company’s service precipitated the move, according to John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics.
He said Richmond recognized a better overall deal available through adidas after the Spiders’ contractual agreement with Nike concludes.
UR and adidas agreed to a five-year pact that runs through June of 2026. Hardt said that Richmond representatives discussed the possibility of linking with one of “three or four of the national shoe brands and ended up probably getting serious with three of those different shoe companies.”
Richmond has been engaged in an all-sports deal with Nike since the 2009-10 school year. Prior to that, not all Spiders teams wore the same brand of shoes and apparel. UR basketball during the early 2000s wore adidas shoes. Since the late-1970s, Spiders basketball also wore Converse and Pro-Keds.
Hardt said the decision to switch to an all-sports deal with adidas came after UR did its “due diligence as far as looking nationally, including talking with Nike, to get the best value we possible could in a shoe and apparel deal.” He characterized the new arrangement, announced by UR in February, as “a typical Division I shoe, apparel, and cash deal.”
In other words, adidas will provide shoes, gear, and accessories, as well as cash to UR. Hardt declined to disclose the cash payment, and said no money will go directly from adidas to Spiders coaches.
“We were absolutely from the very first step very student-athlete centered and focused, as far as getting the best value with the absolutely top shoe and apparel for our student-athletes at Richmond,” Hardt said. “As we assessed the various bids that came in, the adidas offer provided the most value.
“We had no problems whatsoever with our long-term relationship with Nike, but adidas just made a stronger offer in our estimation. And so we determined it was time to go with the three-stripe company.”
Richmond will find new homes for its inventory of Spiders’ Nike shoes, uniforms and various apparel through auctions, sales, and in other ways, according to Hardt, with details of that process yet to be finalized.
Greg Beckwith, a former standout UR basketball player in the 1980s, is a member of the school’s hall of fame and offers analysis on Spiders' basketball radio broadcasts. For many years, he has worked as part of the national sales team for adidas. Beckwith was not involved in Richmond’s change from Nike to adidas, according to Hardt.
“The very first time I met [Beckwith], my first week on the job as a Spider, he introduced himself and handed me his business card,” said Hardt, who started at UR in January of 2018. “I said, ‘Well, I’m not sure we’ll be needing your services anytime soon.’ He gave me a wink of the eye and said, ‘You never know. Now you’ve got my card.’
“But he was completely on the sidelines with this.”
