adidas provides more comfortable fit for Spiders, so they're separating from Nike

In other words, adidas will provide shoes, gear, and accessories, as well as cash to UR. Hardt declined to disclose the cash payment, and said no money will go directly from adidas to Spiders coaches.

“We were absolutely from the very first step very student-athlete centered and focused, as far as getting the best value with the absolutely top shoe and apparel for our student-athletes at Richmond,” Hardt said. “As we assessed the various bids that came in, the adidas offer provided the most value.

“We had no problems whatsoever with our long-term relationship with Nike, but adidas just made a stronger offer in our estimation. And so we determined it was time to go with the three-stripe company.”

Richmond will find new homes for its inventory of Spiders’ Nike shoes, uniforms and various apparel through auctions, sales, and in other ways, according to Hardt, with details of that process yet to be finalized.

Greg Beckwith, a former standout UR basketball player in the 1980s, is a member of the school’s hall of fame and offers analysis on Spiders' basketball radio broadcasts. For many years, he has worked as part of the national sales team for adidas. Beckwith was not involved in Richmond’s change from Nike to adidas, according to Hardt.