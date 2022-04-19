After 17 Spiders years by Chris Mooney's side, Rob Jones moves to Liberty

Rob Jones had something extremely rare: an extended stay as a college basketball staffer at the same school.

For 17 years, Jones was a member of the University of Richmond organization, as a director of operations, assistant coach, and associate head coach since 2015. Jones is leaving the Spiders for the position of associate head coach on the Liberty University staff.

He becomes the second UR assistant to change jobs since March 29, when Kevin Hovde left Chris Mooney’s staff to become an assistant at the University of Florida. To fill that position, Mooney promoted Will Gipe, who was the director program development.

Jones, 43, has been a Spiders assistant since 2008, but came to UR as director of operations soon after Mooney was hired in 2005. Jones was an assistant at Division II Alabama-Huntsville and a part-time employee at a chicken restaurant called “Tenders” - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. shift - prior to arriving at UR. He was looking to move up in the coaching business.

To get in touch with Jones to offer the Richmond job, Mooney called "Tenders." Jones at the time couldn't afford a cellphone.

"My manager, she answers the phone and she yells to the back, 'Hey Rob, you've got a phone call. It's Chris Mooney,'" Jones said.

That call changed Jones' life. Over the years at UR, he became Mooney's trusted wing man.

Jones first met Mooney when Mooney was an assistant at Air Force 2000-03. Jones, an admitted college hoops video junkie, became a fan of the cohesive way Air Force played.

Jones reached out to Joe Scott, then Air Force's coach, and eventually visited Colorado to watch the team practice for several days before a late-summer European trip. After one year as the Falcons' head coach, Mooney was hired by Richmond. He brought in Jones as UR basketball operations director, a job that involved planning for road trips and other behind-the-scenes responsibilities. Jones has been with the Spiders since.

“There are not words to express my gratitude to the University of Richmond and Chris Mooney,” Jones said. The school, the basketball program, and current and former Spiders will forever be part of him, said Jones, who’s originally from Missouri.

Said Mooney: “I think he has contributed his heart and soul to Richmond basketball. I would say he has the greatest work ethic that I’ve ever seen. He was instrumental in many, many things during the course of his time here. He will be extremely difficult to replace.”

Mooney said he has not hired a replacement.

Jones said he had previous opportunities to move to other schools, but the timing never felt right to him. UR this year loses two sixth-year players (Grant Golden and Nick Sherod) and two fifth-year players (Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo) from the 2022 A-10 championship team that defeated Iowa in the NCAA tournament. It seemed to Jones like a point where a less uncomfortable separation was possible, though he stressed that leaving was still very difficult because of the countless relationships he formed while at UR.

He said that he has been contacting former and current Spiders players over the last several days to thank them for how they enhanced his life.

The opening at Liberty, a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, was created when associate head coach Brad Soucie left the Flames staff of Ritchie McKay to pursue other interests. Jones views Liberty as an excellent fit for him personally, and noted how well-resourced the school and its athletics programs have become.

Also on the LU men’s basketball staff is former Spiders star guard Kevin Anderson (Class of 2011), the Flames’ director of player development and a former LU assistant coach.

Jones, a former guard at the National Christian College Athletic Association's Toccoa Falls College in Georgia, during a 2015 interview with The Times-Dispatch was asked how he was able to maintain his position for such a long period in a fluid profession.

"My default, on everything, is just work a little bit harder," Jones said.