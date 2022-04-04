After beating UVA in men's lacrosse, Spiders know 'the level that we’re able to play'

The University of Richmond men’s lacrosse team has sticks crossed that a corner was turned in Saturday’s 17-13 upset of No. 2 Virginia at Robins Stadium.

The Spiders were 5-3, with losses to No. 4 North Carolina, No. 10 Duke and No. 5 Georgetown, going into the meeting with the Cavaliers, who won the last two national championships.

“You go through part of your season and you start to figure out exactly who you are, whereas maybe going into the season, you think you have an idea of who you are,” said UR coach Dan Chemotti. “When you play the Virginias and the Dukes and the Georgetowns and the UNCs … you learn a lot about yourself.

“To be able to see kind of the standard, and the level that we’re able to play, now is something we have to make sure we’re holding ourselves to on a daily basis.”

After roughly half of the regular season that ends in early May, “We decided we needed to play maybe a little bit differently or do some different things, change our lineup a little bit,” said Chemotti, the only coach in the history of UR Division I lacrosse, which began in 2014. “We did some of those things.”

Gradual improvement has come in each of the last few weeks, according to Chemotti. The Spiders, now ranked No. 17, visit No. 11 Jacksonville (9-2) Saturday in a Southern Conference game. UR plays only league games through the remainder of the regular season. The Spiders were picked second (behind High Point) in the league’s preseason poll.

The way UVA coach Lars Tiffany saw it Saturday, the Spiders took total control after coming back from a 7-3 deficit in the first quarter to lead 10-9 at halftime.

“Both ends of the field, as we were trying to mount a comeback, it was tough to score and it was tough to keep them from scoring,” said Tiffany.

The Spiders move ahead fresh off their program's most celebrated victory. Virginia had beaten Richmond in the seven previous meetings.

“At the end of the day, some of those conference wins, even if they’re not against teams that are as highly ranked, I think those are always really special because they’re kind of the (second half) of the season type wins we worked our whole eight months prior to that up to,” said UR star attack Ryan Lanchbury. “Those wins mean the most, but I think on paper, this one definitely feels pretty special.”

Beating UVA allows the Spiders to “really grab some momentum, see what we’re really capable of,” said Lanchbury. “We now know what we can do, so ride that confidence into the SoCon, into the playoffs, and we’re going to try to make a run here.

“Now the train really gets rolling in the SoCon.”