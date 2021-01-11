After Chris Mooney's 300th coaching win, here are best and worst games of his Spiders

1/31/15 – UR 64, No. 14 VCU 55. The Spiders had dropped eight straight at VCU, lost to Old Dominion, James Madison and Northeastern earlier in the season, and trailed the Rams 28-17 after 18 minutes at the Siegel Center in a black-out game televised by ESPN2. UR beat a VCU NCAA tournament team that at the time was 17-3 (7-0 A-10) and carried a 12-game winning streak. VCU had won 29 of its previous 30 home games.

12/19/09 – UR 56, No. 13 Florida 53. Richmond was down 13 with about a minute left in the first half in Sunrise, Fla., and then flipped the Gators behind guard David Gonzalvez. It was UR’s fourth game against Power 5 competition in about three weeks. Richmond also beat Mississippi State and Missouri on back-to-back days in a tournament, and lost at South Carolina.

11/25/19 – UR 62, Wisconsin 52. The Spiders at home squeezed by Saint Francis in OT to start the season, and nobody knew how good they were after back-to-back 20-loss years. This W in the Legends Classic in New York over Wisconsin, which finished 21-10 and won the Big Ten (14-6), got the ball rolling as Richmond went 24-7 (14-4 A-10).

Worst five regular-season losses