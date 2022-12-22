After 'eye-opener,' a deflating homecourt defeat to Duke, Spiders women surged

Two of the most divergent results in University of Richmond history – men or women, pick a sport – seem to have set the stage for a surge by the Spiders women’s basketball team.

Richmond (10-3), which has played only four home games, heads into its holiday break with four consecutive victories since getting crushed by visiting Duke.

On Dec. 4, the Blue Devils swept into the Robins Center and left with a 100-49 win.

The Spiders trailed 29-7. Duke then got rolling in transition and took a 48-18 halftime lead behind a 33-point second quarter in which the Blue Devils made 13 of 16 shots (81.3%), 5 of 6 from 3-point distance. Duke totaled 73 points in the second and third quarters.

Against Longwood in UR’s next game, the Spiders won 119-55, scoring 65 second-half points while holding visiting Longwood to 22, and converting a program-record 18 3-pointers.

“I don’t know if stats have ever shown a 50-point loss followed by a 60-point win before,” said UR coach Aaron Roussell. “You try not to make a mountain out of either game. I thought in the Duke game, a lot of things went really poorly that day for us. I thought we were better than we showed, obviously.

“I think Longwood probably had one of those days, as well. They weren’t as good as what they normally are.”

Roussell said that with his Spiders he didn’t make a big deal about the Duke game in subsequent workouts leading into the date with Longwood. But he noted that “I think the focus from our players that week in practice, we got a lot better that week. Maybe it was an eye-opener against Duke.

“Our kids didn’t hang their heads. They really put their nose to the grindstone and forced themselves to get better that week.”

Since that Duke-Longwood homestand with remarkable contrast, the Spiders won 63-51 at Elon on Dec. 15, and then beat Ball State 75-73 and Tarleton State 55-43 in Puerto Rico on Tuesday and Wednesday. UR led Tarleton State 25-2 after a quarter. Overall, Tarleton State shot 27%.

“That says a lot about where this team has come defensively,” Roussell said of the Spiders. “We look back after 13 games, we knew we had to be better rebounding and we knew we had to be a better defensive team. And I think we’ve done that.”

The Spiders, who start A-10 competition with Saturday’s noon game against visiting George Washington (7-5), were picked eighth in the league’s preseason poll. Four Richmond starters average in double-figures. Among them is point guard Grace Townsend (10.6 ppg, 4.6 apg), a junior from James River High.