After humbling A-10 opener, Spiders intend to 'let people know what we have inside of us'

Jacob Gilyard hit this step-back 15-footer probably hundreds of times. UR’s fifth-year guard starts to drive, his defender retreats to prevent a layup, and Gilyard stops and pops. Gilyard executed this familiar move with two minutes left in the first half and the Spiders trailing 34-30. Open, he shot, and missed.

Gilyard made a half-turn and raised his eyes to the Robins Center’s ceiling, as if asking some higher power what he had to do to score in UR’s A-10 opener. Gilyard collected his first bucket with 11:31 remaining, when Saint Joseph’s held a 62-39 lead. He finished 2-of-10, to go with Tyler Burton’s 3-of-10, and Grant Golden’s 5-of-17.

Those are Richmond’s top three offensive players.

“Coaches always preach about it going the other way. Your effort, your defense, you think that’ll make the shots fall,” said Mooney. “But there does come a point …”

Richmond (9-5, 0-1 A-10) arrived for Thursday’s game ranked fifth among 14 A-10 teams with a field-goal percentage of 47. Mooney credited the defense of Saint Joseph’s for the dramatic dip, “but we didn’t capitalize on any of the opportunities that we had.”