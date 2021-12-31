After humbling A-10 opener, Spiders intend to 'let people know what we have inside of us'

Saint Joseph’s, picked 10th in the A-10 preseason poll, bullied the University of Richmond Thursday night at the Robins Center in an 83-65 win. The Spiders can’t escape that, and the uncomfortable reality should be a beneficial thing, according to their coach.
Percentage-wise, UR (27.8) experienced its worst shooting game since 2014. The Hawks’ aggressive offense, however, was the evening’s dominant element. Around the basket, big guards and big men overwhelmed UR. The Hawks got the Spiders down and kept pounding.
Saint Joseph’s had 72 points (to Richmond’s 44) with 9:12 left, and then backed off some, using the shot clock, getting reserves playing time.
“I told the older guys, ‘This doesn’t feel like it in the moment because there’s a bad taste with this kind of game, but this is why you came back, to have an adverse game like this, adversity like this,’” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team was picked second in the A-10.
Mooney advised his players that high-level concentration and physical devotion to duty need to show up in preparation for Sunday’s date at Saint Louis (8-4), which is known for its aggressive interior edge.
“That’s responsibility, and I think those guys will embrace it,” he said. “I don’t think we can dwell on (Thursday’s defeat), because we have a quick turnaround. But we won’t dismiss it, or forget about it.”
Jacob Gilyard hit this step-back 15-footer probably hundreds of times. UR’s fifth-year guard starts to drive, his defender retreats to prevent a layup, and Gilyard stops and pops. Gilyard executed this familiar move with two minutes left in the first half and the Spiders trailing 34-30. Open, he shot, and missed.
Gilyard made a half-turn and raised his eyes to the Robins Center’s ceiling, as if asking some higher power what he had to do to score in UR’s A-10 opener. Gilyard collected his first bucket with 11:31 remaining, when Saint Joseph’s held a 62-39 lead. He finished 2-of-10, to go with Tyler Burton’s 3-of-10, and Grant Golden’s 5-of-17.
Those are Richmond’s top three offensive players.
“Coaches always preach about it going the other way. Your effort, your defense, you think that’ll make the shots fall,” said Mooney. “But there does come a point …”
Richmond (9-5, 0-1 A-10) arrived for Thursday’s game ranked fifth among 14 A-10 teams with a field-goal percentage of 47. Mooney credited the defense of Saint Joseph’s for the dramatic dip, “but we didn’t capitalize on any of the opportunities that we had.”
The Hawks (7-5, 1-0 A-10) kept taking advantage of UR inside, and the Spiders often responded with 3-point shots. From beyond the arc, Richmond went 6 for 33. Some of those attempts came in catch-up mode during the second half. The game’s tone was set earlier, with UR going 3 for 13 from 3 before the break, and ineffectively dealing with the Hawks' assault.
Richmond’s Sunday game at Saint Louis begins at 2 p.m., and will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
It’s a chance “to let people know what we have inside of us,” said Burton.
