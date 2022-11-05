After leading 24-0, Spiders hang on to knock off New Hampshire 40-34

After taking a 24-0 lead with 24 seconds left in the first half, the University of Richmond absorbed a strong dose of New Hampshire's big-play potency.

The Spiders came up with enough counter moves to win 40-34 on homecoming at Robins Stadium Saturday, and position themselves in a three-way tie atop CAA Football, with William & Mary and UNH. Each is 5-1 in league play, with two regular-season Saturdays remaining.

The Wildcats reached Richmond's 35 with seven seconds remaining. The Spiders broke up a pass in the end zone on the game's final play.

The No. 14 Spiders (6-2, 5-1 CAA) used a 39-yard flea-flicker from Reece Udinski to Leroy Henley that stretched the lead to 37-21 in the third quarter. UNH (6-3, 5-1 CAA), ranked No. 17, scored on a 46-yard completion on the first half's final play and a 100-yard kickoff return by Dylan Laube in the third quarter.

Richmond plays at No. 18 Delaware next Saturday and then closes against visiting W&M, ranked No. 8. UR has won four consecutive games, and two more victories would translate into the first CAA Football title for Richmond since it shared the 2015 championship with W&M and James Madison.

UR outgained New Hampshire 230-76 in the first half, after which the Spiders led 24-7. Richmond snapped 50 times (to UNH's 22) before the break.

“It’s more fun now seeing our opponents try to keep up with us," said Richmond offensive tackle Ryan Coll. "We know that we’ve trained to be in a situation to succeed. But they haven’t trained to go against somebody that’s playing 91 snaps a game. A lot of those (defensive) guys haven’t seen that kind of work load and the kind of tempo that we run.

“So, we look forward to going out there and seeing, ‘Can this guy on the defensive line keep up with us?' The answer is usually ‘no.’ And that’s a good feeling.”

UNH caught up, and nearly passed the Spiders.

The game’s earlt tone-setting play came with 13:50 left in the second quarter. New Hampshire, down 7-0, went for it on fourth-and-one from its 16. UR safety Aaron Banks stuffed tailback Dylan Laube, and the Spiders cashed in with a 26-yard goal (Andrew Lopez) to lead 10-0.

The Wildcats coming in were nine for 16 on fourth-down tries.

Udinski demonstrated his toughness while dealing with the UNH high-quality pass rush, and threw for a pair of first half touchdowns (four yards to Henley and 13 yards to Nick DeGennaro).

Note: Starting at safety for UNH was Max Oxendine, a junior from Thomas Dale High and Fork Union Military Academy. Oxendine and Jasiah Williams, a Richmond redshirt sophomore from Thomas Dale High, physically met on several occasions during the game.