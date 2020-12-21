After so long as mystery man, Connor Crabtree arrives as Spiders' seventh man

Connor Crabtree rapidly went from mystery man to seventh man.

The University of Richmond’s 6-foot-6 sophomore transfer from Tulane missed the Spiders’ first four games while recovering from a pair of hip surgeries during his redshirt year, and a groin strain. Crabtree, a Tulane starter in 15 games as a freshman (7.1 ppg), did not practice with UR last season because of the hip issues, and was inactive through preseason work this year.

Nobody, including UR’s coaching staff members, knew what he would provide. Based on a very small sample size – 18 minutes, 17 in the last two games – Crabtree gives the Spiders solid defense, purposeful passing, and 3-point shooting range. Coach Chris Mooney projects Crabtree’s role expanding as his conditioning improves.

“He looks very good, very competitive, very good shooter. He’s hungry. He’s talented. He’s tough-minded. It’ll really help us,” said Mooney, whose Spiders (6-1) face Hofstra (3-3) Tuesday (NBC Sports Washington) at the Robins Center at 2 p.m. “He’s a good player and a great added piece for us.”

In each of UR’s last two games, 6-4 junior Andre Gustavson is the reserve who played the most minutes. Crabtree ranked second in that category.