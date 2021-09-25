After superior start, Hokies fail to authoritatively follow through, get by Spiders 21-10

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech promptly asserted its superiority, and then did not look so superior the rest of the afternoon against the University of Richmond, an FCS member that lost its starting quarterback on snap No. 2.

At Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech won 21-10 on a sunny Saturday over the team picked to finish fourth in the CAA.

The Spiders did not physically fade as the game progressed, and played ball control with runs and short passes, two feats not often accomplished in these FCS-vs.-Power Five contests.

"We didn't come into this game thinking, 'Let's just survive. Let's just get through it.' We came to this game expecting to win the football game," said UR linebacker Tyler Dressler. "I think we played a heck of a ballgame. I'm really proud ... Virginia Tech is the type of team that’s going to try to run the ball down your throat."

Virginia Tech (3-1) scored on a 60-yard punt return by Tayvion Robinson. Otherwise, Richmond (2-2) minimized big plays. The Hokies sustained a sufficient number of drives to complement Robinson's TD return, but this was no vanquishing job over a lower-level program.