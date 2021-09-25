After superior start, Hokies fail to authoritatively follow through, get by Spiders 21-10

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech promptly asserted its superiority, and then did not look so superior the rest of the afternoon against the University of Richmond, an FCS member that lost its starting quarterback on snap No. 2.
At Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech won 21-10 on a sunny Saturday over the team picked to finish fourth in the CAA.
The Spiders did not physically fade as the game progressed, and played ball control with runs and short passes, two feats not often accomplished in these FCS-vs.-Power Five contests.
"We didn't come into this game thinking, 'Let's just survive. Let's just get through it.' We came to this game expecting to win the football game," said UR linebacker Tyler Dressler. "I think we played a heck of a ballgame. I'm really proud ... Virginia Tech is the type of team that’s going to try to run the ball down your throat."
Virginia Tech (3-1) scored on a 60-yard punt return by Tayvion Robinson. Otherwise, Richmond (2-2) minimized big plays. The Hokies sustained a sufficient number of drives to complement Robinson's TD return, but this was no vanquishing job over a lower-level program.
UR quarterback Joe Mancuso, a pass and run threat, left after the Spiders’ second snap with an injury to the index finger on his right hand and did not return. Richmond coach Russ Huesman said he would know more about the extent of the injury Monday.
Mancuso, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound sixth-year senior who keys Richmond’s offense, was injured when brought down following a 29-yard run. He spent most of the day with his right hand wrapped, and in a sling, in a sweat suit on UR’s sideline.
The Hokies received the opening kickoff and covered 65 yards in five plays for a touchdown, a suggestion that this might be blowout. Richmond soon after acclimated to the Hokies’ speed, stiffening on defense, and made it 7-7 early in the second quarter. Aaron Banks intercepted a pass by back-up Knox Kadum. UR got the ball at Virginia Tech’s 16 and scored on Savon Smith’s run of that length.
Huesman repeatedly warned of the peril associated with open-field situations, such as kick returns and punt returns, for FCS teams against Power Five opposition because of team speed and depth differences.
"We kicked it back across the field to the middle of the field, kind where we weren't covering," said Huesman. "We had to keep that ball at the sideline."
Robinson’s TD punt return with 4:23 left in the second quarter gave the Hokies a 14-7 lead.
In place of Mancuso, Richmond went with law-school student Beau English, an Air Force transfer who came to the Spiders in 2019 and has played periodically, primarily when Mancuso has been unavailable because of injury. English, more runner than passer, has made three starts.
"I thought that was a great effort by our guys up front," Huesman said. "I thought we ran the ball effectively, and we really played the run real well."
The teams traded five-minute scoring drives in the third quarter, with UR netting three points and Virginia Tech, seven.
"Shout out to Virginia Tech. Those guys are a great team. But just going through this game, we definitely think that we can step on the field with anybody at any time," said English.
The Spiders, who are ranked No. 24 in the FCS poll, hadn’t played at Virginia Tech since 1985, when UR won 24-14 and soon after was No. 1 in the Division I-AA (FCS) poll. The Hokies and Spiders last met in 1986, in Richmond.
Next: The Hokies are off next Saturday and host Notre Dame on Oct. 9. Richmond plays CAA opponent Elon Saturday at Robins Stadium.
