After taking 42-9 halftime lead, Spiders roll to 77-48 win over Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson’s Tuesday night visit to the Robins Center shaped up as a good test of how Richmond, with redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson, would handle the Knights’ full-court pressure.

The guests could not press, however, if they did not score.

UR, which led Drake 17-0 and 22-2 Saturday afternoon in a 30-point win, went up 24-1 and 27-3 against FDU on the way to a 77-48 victory. The Spiders led 42-9 at halftime, and that tied for the fewest points UR had allowed in a half in 51 seasons at the Robins Center. Richmond held Southern to 9 in the first half on Nov. 23, 2010.

“Tremendous start. I thought we were just so good defensively in every way,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “Aggressive on the scouting report. Alert. Helping one another, great help defense. That set the tone for a nice win.”

The Spiders hit eight 3s (19 attempts) in the first half, during which FDU went 0-for-11 from 3-point distance. Richmond struggled to start games well earlier this season, but appears to have rectified the problem.

“(Defense) was our emphasis coming into this game. We locked in on that,” said forward Isaiah Bigelow, who led UR (5-5) with 17 points in 16 minutes on 6-of-9 shooting.

From the jump — literally — Neal Quinn, the 7-foot Spider, had his way. FDU’s tallest player 6-7. Quinn (9 points on 4-of-4 shooting) scored UR’s first hoop on a power move. Three more Spiders’ inside baskets followed. Then Richmond singed FDU from distance with five 3s to quickly create a 24-point gap.

In the first eight minutes, FDU had zero field goals and five turnovers, with UR’s Andre Gustavson collecting two early-game steals.

Fairleigh Dickinson (6-7), of Hackensack, N.J., received its press-and-run style from first-year coach Tobin Anderson, a big winner on the Division II level at St. Thomas Aquinas. The Knights came to Richmond averaging 80 points and allowing an average of 80 points. They had caused an average of 16.4 turnovers.

Richmond committed four turnovers in the first half. Nelson and his teammates faced full-court FDU pressure more often in the second half, and didn’t encounter much difficulty.

“Second half, we got a little loose with the ball, myself included,” said Bigelow. “But overall, I think we handled it pretty well.”

FDU played Sunday, beating NJIT 73-71, and Friday, winning in overtime at Columbia, making this the Knights’ third game in five days.

FDU, which had never faced Richmond, was picked to finish sixth in the Northeast Conference, and they arrived at the Robins Center with some mixed results. FDU defeated an A-10 member, Saint Joseph’s, 97-80, and took another, Loyola Chicago, to overtime before falling. The Knights, with seven transfers and three freshmen, also lost by 16 at Longwood and at Hartford.

Notes: Nelson on Monday was named A-10 rookie of the week for the second time this season. He scored 13 of his 19 points Saturday in the first half of UR’s 82-52 win over Drake, the Missouri Valley Conference favorite.

The Spiders meet Clemson (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Saturday at 7 p.m. in the final game of the Greenville Winter Invitational, a triple-header in Greenville, S.C. The first two games at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena are South Carolina vs. East Carolina at 2 p.m., and Furman vs. Stephen F. Austin at 4:30 p.m.

Clemson, which fell to A-10 member Loyola Chicago Saturday in Atlanta, was picked to finish 11th among 15 in the ACC preseason poll.

There is no TV coverage scheduled at this time for the first meeting of UR and Clemson since 1952. The Tigers haven’t played since the loss to Loyola Chicago.

FG FT Reb

F-D M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Almonor 25 3-10 0-0 0-6 2 1 7

Lamaute 19 0-6 0-0 1-1 1 3 0

Munden 16 3-6 1-1 1-1 0 0 8

Roberts 29 2-13 1-2 1-1 2 0 7

Singleton 26 4-10 0-0 0-6 2 1 10

Moore 23 1-2 0-0 1-3 1 3 2

Emanuel 21 2-3 1-1 1-4 1 0 5

Blassingame 20 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 5

Tweedy 10 2-6 0-0 2-4 2 2 4

Reynolds 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2 0

Racine 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Rodriguez 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Upshaw 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 19-61 3-4 7-27 12 13 48

Percentages: FG .311, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Roberts 2-5, Singleton 2-5, Munden 1-2, Blassingame 1-4, Almonor 1-6, Moore 0-1, Lamaute 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 10 (Almonor 2, Blassingame 2, Moore 2, Emanuel, Lamaute, Racine, Roberts). Steals: 10 (Moore 4, Tweedy 2, Almonor, Blassingame, Roberts, Singleton).

FG FT Reb

RICHMOND M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Burton 22 5-9 1-1 0-9 1 0 12

Grace 21 2-3 0-0 0-2 2 1 4

Quinn 19 4-4 0-0 1-5 3 0 9

Gustavson 20 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 0 3

Nelson 24 3-7 2-2 0-2 5 2 9

Roche 23 3-7 0-0 1-3 1 0 9

Bigelow 15 6-9 2-2 2-6 2 0 17

Bailey 14 1-2 1-2 0-2 3 0 3

Randolph 11 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 3

Walz 11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2

Crabtree 9 0-2 0-0 1-3 1 0 0

Noyes 5 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 6

Arizin 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Dread 2 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0

Southall 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Weaver 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Totals 200 29-55 6-7 5-39 19 6 77

Percentages: FG .527, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Bigelow 3-4, Roche 3-6, Noyes 2-3, Quinn 1-1, Randolph 1-1, Gustavson 1-2, Burton 1-5, Nelson 1-5, Bailey 0-1, Grace 0-1, Crabtree 0-2). Blocks: 4 (Quinn 3, Burton). Turnovers: 14 (Bailey 3, Grace 3, Bigelow 2, Nelson 2, Quinn, Randolph, Roche, Walz). Steals: 5 (Gustavson 2, Bigelow, Crabtree, Quinn).

Fairleigh Dickinson 9 39 — 48

Richmond 42 35 — 77

A_5,004 (7,201).