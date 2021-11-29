After win at UVA, Spiders women shoot for smoother ride

The University of Richmond women’s basketball team so far this season has majored in strange combinations.

Sophomore forward Addie Budnik, who's 6-foot-2, entered Sunday’s game at Virginia as the nation’s leading shot-blocker (5 bpg) and she is the Spiders’ top 3-pointer shooter (47.6%).

“That’s unicorn level,” said UR coach Aaron Roussell. “That just doesn’t happen, NBA, WNBA, sixth-grade basketball, whatever it is.”

The odd-blend theme applies to Richmond in general. The Spiders (3-3) shot 52.9% (45.1% from 3) in their three wins and 32.7% (20.3% from 3) in the three losses. UR averaged 22 turnovers in victories and 13 in defeats.

“There’s a little bit from day to day, you never know if your shots are going to go in,” said Roussell, who’s in his third year at UR. “At the same point, I do feel like we’ve run our offense better, we’ve moved better, those three [wins].”

There seem to be two groups of Spiders, who won 74-64 at Virginia Sunday. The Cavaliers (1-6) are struggling, but Richmond was 4-16 against UVA and hadn’t beaten Virginia since 2007. UR’s previous win over a Power Five program came in 2014, when Richmond beat Wake Forest 79-72.