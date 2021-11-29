After win at UVA, Spiders women shoot for smoother ride

The University of Richmond women’s basketball team so far this season has majored in strange combinations.
Sophomore forward Addie Budnik, who's 6-foot-2, entered Sunday’s game at Virginia as the nation’s leading shot-blocker (5 bpg) and she is the Spiders’ top 3-pointer shooter (47.6%).
“That’s unicorn level,” said UR coach Aaron Roussell. “That just doesn’t happen, NBA, WNBA, sixth-grade basketball, whatever it is.”
The odd-blend theme applies to Richmond in general. The Spiders (3-3) shot 52.9% (45.1% from 3) in their three wins and 32.7% (20.3% from 3) in the three losses. UR averaged 22 turnovers in victories and 13 in defeats.
“There’s a little bit from day to day, you never know if your shots are going to go in,” said Roussell, who’s in his third year at UR. “At the same point, I do feel like we’ve run our offense better, we’ve moved better, those three [wins].”
There seem to be two groups of Spiders, who won 74-64 at Virginia Sunday. The Cavaliers (1-6) are struggling, but Richmond was 4-16 against UVA and hadn’t beaten Virginia since 2007. UR’s previous win over a Power Five program came in 2014, when Richmond beat Wake Forest 79-72.
“They played really well, were locked in,” Roussell said of the Spiders’ performance at UVA. “The way we moved the basketball [Sunday] was maybe the best that we have all season. I do think a lot of times shooting percentage is a reflection of shot selection, and we passed up some shots [Sunday] that led to some easier ones.
“Passing up a good shot to get a great shot, I think that’s been kind of the key thing in some of those hot-shooting games.”
Roussell’s team also beat Hampton and UMBC, with losses delivered by Charlotte, Elon and Long Beach State.
The Spiders are relying more on perimeter scoring than they might have projected because of the absence of two interior players, 6-3 junior starter Elaina Chapman (back issues) and 6-4 sophomore Maya Ettle (concussion). Neither has played this season. Roussell stressed to his players the need to find ways to win games when outside shots are not falling. He believes the Spiders are capable in that regard.
“You look at our defensive numbers, they’ve been very, very good,” he said. Rebounding? Room for improvement, Roussell suggested, but that’s hoops life without the team’s two tallest players.
Against UVA, 5-5 sophomore Grace Townsend (James River High) scored 19 with 9 assists. Her ability to drive and create a shot or assist opportunity helps the Spiders get high-percentage looks, according to Roussell. Another backcourt contributor has been 5-8 freshman Sydney Boone (Highland Springs), who’s averaging eight minutes.
“Sydney Boone is going to be a great player here at Richmond, and really fun to watch as well,” said Roussell. “She’s one of the more talented kids that I’ve ever coached.”
Maryland Eastern Shore visits the Spiders Wednesday at 6 p.m.
