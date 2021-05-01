Air Force deals Spiders first SoCon lacrosse loss, with tourney rematch Wednesday

Richmond and High Point, which each finished 5-1 in conference competition, are recognized as SoCon co-champs. The Spiders need to win the SoCon championship to make the 16-team NCAA tournament field.

UR sophomore attack Richie Connell scored five goals against Air Force, and said afterward, “I think this was just a wake-up for our entire team, and our culture. We’ve been kind of doing well in the SoCon, kind of running up teams.”

In its previous SoCon games, the Spiders scored 23, 17, 17, 14 and 21 goals. Richmond took 45 shots against Air Force (29 shots), but Falcons’ goalie Jason Rose made 18 saves, and a few of UR’s attempts ricocheted off the goal frame.

“I don’t think we had quite the quality of looks on cage that we are accustomed to getting, and Air Force is a really strong defensive team,” said Chemotti. “They played exceptional defense today.”

In regular-season league competition, this was Richmond’s final meeting with Air Force, which leads the series 7-2 and is 4-1 at Robins Stadium.