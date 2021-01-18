Amber Nichols went from Spiders guard to GM of Wizards' G League team

Though Nichols said her goal coming out of UR was to find a job in the operations department of an NBA organization, she appreciated that she needed access to those opportunities. Nichols attended graduated school at Georgia (sports management and policy), and then went to work in ticket sales for the Sacramento Kings, selling season-ticket packages, hoping she could grow her network from that out-of-her-comfort-zone spot.

Nichols eventually became an intern for Wizards. She was a member of the G League headquarters office staff, and then began working in the Go-Go front office in 2018. She rose to assistant GM, and became GM after former George Washington star player Pops Mensah-Bonsu left the job to pursue other opportunities.

“Amber deserves it,” Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said on a video conference call. “She originally came to the Wizards as an intern [and] worked her way up.”

Said Nichols: “I’m just thankful that I [achieved] this promotion here amongst people that are very familiar with me and believe in me, and have done that from day one … The support has been great here.”

Nichols helped the Wizards through draft preparation and free agency, and feels as though she is being well prepared to one day lead an NBA organization.