Amber Nichols went from Spiders guard to GM of Wizards' G League team

Amber Nichols was not a basketball star at the University of Richmond. She brought a star mind to the program, however, because of her understanding of the sport, according to former Spiders coach Michael Shafer.
Nichols, recently named general manager of the Washington Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, came off the bench for Richmond 2010-14. A 5-foot-9 guard who majored in sociology, she averaged about 12 minutes and two points through her college career.
“She had a great acumen for the game,” said Shafer, Richmond’s coach 2005-2019. “She knew where people were on the floor, and she knew where they should be. When we would do scouting and things, she was ahead of the curve there.”
Shafer is by no means surprised that Nichols followed the path to an NBA organization and, from all indications, has a promising future in the game. The G League is the NBA’s official minor league and it prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA.
According to Shafer, Nichols “understood people, she understood what other [players’] weaknesses were, and she could see talent clearly. That kind of leads her, to me, to where she went, and where she is now.”
Nichols on Jan. 15 became the G League’s second woman general manager. Tori Miller of the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks) assumed her position in July.
Though Nichols said her goal coming out of UR was to find a job in the operations department of an NBA organization, she appreciated that she needed access to those opportunities. Nichols attended graduated school at Georgia (sports management and policy), and then went to work in ticket sales for the Sacramento Kings, selling season-ticket packages, hoping she could grow her network from that out-of-her-comfort-zone spot.
Nichols eventually became an intern for Wizards. She was a member of the G League headquarters office staff, and then began working in the Go-Go front office in 2018. She rose to assistant GM, and became GM after former George Washington star player Pops Mensah-Bonsu left the job to pursue other opportunities.
“Amber deserves it,” Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said on a video conference call. “She originally came to the Wizards as an intern [and] worked her way up.”
Said Nichols: “I’m just thankful that I [achieved] this promotion here amongst people that are very familiar with me and believe in me, and have done that from day one … The support has been great here.”
Nichols helped the Wizards through draft preparation and free agency, and feels as though she is being well prepared to one day lead an NBA organization.
Nichols is the cousin of John Wall, the Wizards’ standout guard 2010-19, and now a member of the Houston Rockets. Nichols and Wall grew up in the Raleigh, N.C., area, often playing basketball together as children.
“He obviously was a tremendous player at Kentucky, and I think she felt a little bit of pressure from that from the sense of she needed to have similar experiences,” said Shafer, the former UR coach who now works in commercial building sales.
The Richmond staff was not aware of Nichols’ connection to Wall when the recruiting process began.
“We saw a bigger guard with explosive ability, and kind of liked that,” said Shafer. “She was already a stronger kind of point guard.”
The G League season is expected to start in February with 18 teams participating in a “bubble” in Orlando. Nichols will be there among the Wizards’ contingent, part scout, part executive manager, part evaluator, part development coordinator.
“The G League is a very good environment to find young talent that can contribute to your [NBA] roster,” Nichols said. “So that’s my goal down there is to be able to find that young talent that could potentially be a part of our organization, as well as develop the talent we already have.”
