Among Utah State newcomers Spiders will face: coach Ryan Odom, a H-SC grad

The season-opener brought North Carolina Central to the University of Richmond. The Eagles have 10 newcomers.
UR on Friday meets Utah State at Annapolis, Md., in the Veterans Classic at the United States Naval Academy. The Aggies have 10 newcomers.
Years ago, this number of new players on any two teams would have been very unusual, and incredibly fluky that the Spiders would face them in back-to-back games. In this transfer era of college hoops, UR will probably meet several other opponents with double-digit newcomers in the coming months.
This, presumes UR guard Jacob Gilyard, should work to the advantage of the Spiders, particularly early in the season. Richmond is an outlier in the 358-team Division I basketball file because it lost no players to transfer following last year and brought in no transfers during the offseason.
UR starts two sixth-year players, two fifth-year players, and a junior.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that have been here for a while and kind of know what we’re doing and what we expect,” Gilyard said. “So I think we should have the upper hand there.”
UR coach Chris Mooney, in his 17th year, said the most experienced of his Spiders “could easily go an entire practice without making a glaring mistake. And so they are familiar with everything that we do.”
Mooney added, “Obviously our guys have played together for a long time and that’s really important. I’d like to think that’s a strength of our team often, and this year should be a significant strength.
"And I’ve talked to the guys, specifically those older guys, about that and how that should show up. Not just that we have a couple of beautiful highlight possessions, but how that can consistently show up throughout an entire game, throughout the entire season.”
A 47-year-old Hampden-Sydney graduate based in Logan, Utah, must be envious. That would be Ryan Odom, Utah State’s first-year coach and caretaker of the Mountain West program with so many newcomers. In Odom’s first game Tuesday night, the Aggies fell at home 72-69 to UC Davis.
Utah State returned two starters from a 20-9 team for Odom, the son of former Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odom. Ryan Odom was the UMBC coach when the Retrievers sprung the 74-54 upset of top-seeded Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament, becoming the first No. 16 to do that.
At H-SC, Odom and Longwood coach Griff Aldrich were teammates on highly successful teams. Odom majored in economics and prepared for a career away from game nights and recruiting trips. Following his junior year at H-SC, Odom spent a summer working for a bank in Charlotte.
“I certainly respect what [those in that industry] do, but it wasn’t for me,” he said. His banking experience involved cubicle occupation and considerable clock-watching. Odom said he felt “kind of locked in there.”
Odom worked as an assistant at Virginia Tech and Charlotte, among other schools, before assuming the head-coaching position at UMBC. He took over a USU operation that has posted only one losing season in the past 28 years while advancing to 12 NCAA tournaments. He succeeded Craig Smith, who shifted to Utah after leading the Aggies to three consecutive NCAA tournament qualifications.
The eighth annual Veterans Classic features Virginia Tech and Navy in the second game of Friday’s double-header, an event at the USNA’s 5,710-seat Alumni Hall and organized to honor veterans of all branches. Both games will be televised by the CBS Sports network.
