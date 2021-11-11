Among Utah State newcomers Spiders will face: coach Ryan Odom, a H-SC grad

Mooney added, “Obviously our guys have played together for a long time and that’s really important. I’d like to think that’s a strength of our team often, and this year should be a significant strength.

"And I’ve talked to the guys, specifically those older guys, about that and how that should show up. Not just that we have a couple of beautiful highlight possessions, but how that can consistently show up throughout an entire game, throughout the entire season.”

A 47-year-old Hampden-Sydney graduate based in Logan, Utah, must be envious. That would be Ryan Odom, Utah State’s first-year coach and caretaker of the Mountain West program with so many newcomers. In Odom’s first game Tuesday night, the Aggies fell at home 72-69 to UC Davis.

Utah State returned two starters from a 20-9 team for Odom, the son of former Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odom. Ryan Odom was the UMBC coach when the Retrievers sprung the 74-54 upset of top-seeded Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament, becoming the first No. 16 to do that.

At H-SC, Odom and Longwood coach Griff Aldrich were teammates on highly successful teams. Odom majored in economics and prepared for a career away from game nights and recruiting trips. Following his junior year at H-SC, Odom spent a summer working for a bank in Charlotte.