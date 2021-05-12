An assist or steal at UR may not be an assist or steal at VCU. It's up to statistician.

The manual notes that “an assist should be more than a routine pass that just happens to be followed by a field goal,” and points out that the awarding of an assist by a statistician “includes a fair amount of latitude ... from game analysis, about 50-60% of a team’s field goals involve the crediting of an assist."

Gates recalls the evening of Nov. 28, 1987. The Spiders were preparing to meet No. 3 North Carolina in the final of the Central Fidelity Holiday Classic at the Robins Center. UR beat Boston University the previous night, when UNC defeated the University of Southern California.

Legendary Tar Heels coach Dean Smith walked into the media room where the stats crew was getting ready for UNC-UR game and asked who kept statistics for his team's game the night before. He objected to the lack of assists credited to the North Carolina players.

“He was casual in what he had to say, but trying to make his point,” Gates said of Smith, whose team beat the Spiders 87-76 for the tournament championship.