An assist or steal at UR may not be an assist or steal at VCU. It's up to statistician.

Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 182nd career triple-double this week. Points and rebounds are easy to calculate. Assists fall into a gray area throughout basketball, as Steve Gates knows.
Gates started as the official scorer at University of Richmond men’s games in 2017, and in that capacity, he keeps track of points, fouls and timeouts. From 1972 to 2016, Gates was a member of the Spiders’ stats crew that awarded, among other things, assists and steals.
He acknowledges that an assist or steal at St. Bonaventure, VCU or George Mason may not be a recognized as an assist or steal at UR. And there are times an assist or steal at Richmond may not be counted as one at Davidson or Dayton. There is no clear definition. It’s up to the statistician’s interpretation, in many cases.
“Absolutely,” said Gates.
The 2020-21 Official NCAA Basketball Statisticians’ Manual defines an assist as when “the player makes, in the judgment of the statistician, the principal pass contributing directly to a field goal [or an awarded score of two or three points].
"Such a pass should be either [a] a pass that finds a player free after he or she has maneuvered without the ball for a positional advantage, or [b] a pass that gives the receiving player a positional advantage he or she otherwise would not have had.”
The manual notes that “an assist should be more than a routine pass that just happens to be followed by a field goal,” and points out that the awarding of an assist by a statistician “includes a fair amount of latitude ... from game analysis, about 50-60% of a team’s field goals involve the crediting of an assist."
Gates recalls the evening of Nov. 28, 1987. The Spiders were preparing to meet No. 3 North Carolina in the final of the Central Fidelity Holiday Classic at the Robins Center. UR beat Boston University the previous night, when UNC defeated the University of Southern California.
Legendary Tar Heels coach Dean Smith walked into the media room where the stats crew was getting ready for UNC-UR game and asked who kept statistics for his team's game the night before. He objected to the lack of assists credited to the North Carolina players.
“He was casual in what he had to say, but trying to make his point,” Gates said of Smith, whose team beat the Spiders 87-76 for the tournament championship.
Determining steals can also be tricky, but should be a bit less so than assists, in Gates' estimation. According to the NCAA manual, a steal “is credited to a player when the player’s positive, aggressive action[s], which includes contact with the ball, causes a turnover by an opponent … To earn a steal, the defensive player should be the initiator of the action causing the turnover, not just the benefactor. The steal should be a take-away, not just a recovery and not just a forced error.”
Gates said his standard as a statistician when deciding who earned a steal was “Who created it?”
Assists and steals will be a big deal for Richmond’s stat crew next season. Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard, entering his fifth year as a starter because the NCAA granted another season of eligibility due to the pandemic, will establish a UR career record with each of his assists. He already holds the school mark with 584 (117 games).
Gilyard ranks fifth on the NCAA career steals list, with 358. That’s 27 shy of the NCAA record of 385, set by Providence’s John Linehan in 2002. On that list, former VCU guard Briante Weber ranks third (374 steals). He played for the Rams 2011-15.
