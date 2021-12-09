Andre Gustavson, with two hip surgeries behind him, expected to return for Spiders Saturday

Andre Gustavson is expected to return to the court for the University of Richmond’s basketball team Saturday without something he had while playing 17 minutes a game last season.
Pain.
Gustavson, a 6-foot-5 senior from Finland, dealt with groin discomfort that started in mid-December of 2020, and lingered as the year progressed. He was held out of the Spiders’ first four A-10 games with the hope that what was bothering him would calm down. It did not.
“I thought it was something from the outside when it was a structural thing,” said Gustavson, a three-year member of Richmond’s rotation.
As it turned out, he had hip problems that were causing the groin pain. Surgery was performed on one hip on May 20, with surgery on the second performed on July 1.
“I’m really happy I had it done … Everything on the court feels way better than it did last year. There’s no nagging pain all the time, so nagging that it was hard to concentrate on the simplest things,” Gustavson said Thursday afternoon. “It was restricting me in a lot of ways.”
Gustavson said the hip issues he experienced are similar to those that held back teammate Connor Crabtree, who missed extended time after transferring from Tulane and having surgery on each hip.
For nine games, Gustavson has watched Richmond play in person or on a screen, feeling more fit than he has in a year, but rehabilitating and powerless, “knowing you can’t help your teammates on the court,” he said.
Coach Chris Mooney has recognized Gustavson as the team’s premier backcourt defender, and that's an ability that Gustavson brought with him from Finland.
“I think coaches back home definitely saw that I could defend, and I was usually tasked with defending the best guys,” he said. “I guess they saw something in me that I didn’t see myself, and so I just ran with it. And it’s worked out pretty well since.”
Mooney’s challenge is fitting Gustavson into an already crowded rotation. Isaiah Wilson, a 6-0 sophomore, has been starting at guard along with 5-9 senior Jacob Gilyard. Backcourt reserves include 6-4 senior Nick Sherod (17 mpg), 6-6 junior Crabtree (11 mpg), 6-5 sophomore Di Bailey (9 mpg).
Richmond (5-4) has familiarity with Toledo (7-2), Saturday's guest, from last season’s 16-team NIT. The Spiders defeated the Rockets 76-66 last March in Denton, Texas, while playing without their two leading scorers, 6-10 Grant Golden (broken finger) and guard Blake Francis (hip injury).
The Spiders trailed by 11 in the first half, came back to take the lead with about 11 minutes remaining, and then beat up the Rockets inside down the stretch on the way to the win. Mooney called the outcome "a significant and emotional win.” UR fell in the quarterfinals to Mississippi State.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor