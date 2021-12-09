Andre Gustavson, with two hip surgeries behind him, expected to return for Spiders Saturday

Andre Gustavson is expected to return to the court for the University of Richmond’s basketball team Saturday without something he had while playing 17 minutes a game last season.

Pain.

Gustavson, a 6-foot-5 senior from Finland, dealt with groin discomfort that started in mid-December of 2020, and lingered as the year progressed. He was held out of the Spiders’ first four A-10 games with the hope that what was bothering him would calm down. It did not.

“I thought it was something from the outside when it was a structural thing,” said Gustavson, a three-year member of Richmond’s rotation.

As it turned out, he had hip problems that were causing the groin pain. Surgery was performed on one hip on May 20, with surgery on the second performed on July 1.

“I’m really happy I had it done … Everything on the court feels way better than it did last year. There’s no nagging pain all the time, so nagging that it was hard to concentrate on the simplest things,” Gustavson said Thursday afternoon. “It was restricting me in a lot of ways.”