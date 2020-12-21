Andre Weir, 6-10 freshman, chooses to leave Spiders program

Andre Weir, a 6-foot-10 freshman, has chosen to leave the University of Richmond program.

Weir, from Hollywood, Fla., was the only scholarship player who had not appeared in a game for the Spiders (6-1). Richmond meets Hofstra Tuesday at the Robins Center.

Weir did not dress for the first few UR games because coach Chris Mooney said following the team’s season-opening win over Morehead State that he recognized "a couple of things [Weir] hasn't done as well as we expect and has not met the standards necessarily.

“He's a great kid. He has a chance to be a great player, but we decided that maybe he wasn't ready … We just need a little bit more from Andre and I'm confident that he'll do that."

Weir did not respond to a text message requesting comment Monday night.

Weir averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds as a senior at Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, and chose Richmond over Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, and other schools. He orally committed to UR in February and signed in April. Weir filled the scholarship that became available at last year’s mid-semester break, when 6-7 redshirt sophomore Tomas Verbinskis left Richmond after rarely playing. He transferred to Lafayette.