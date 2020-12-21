Andre Weir, 6-10 freshman, chooses to leave Spiders program

Andre Weir, a 6-foot-10 freshman, has chosen to leave the University of Richmond program.
Weir, from Hollywood, Fla., was the only scholarship player who had not appeared in a game for the Spiders (6-1). Richmond meets Hofstra Tuesday at the Robins Center.
Weir did not dress for the first few UR games because coach Chris Mooney said following the team’s season-opening win over Morehead State that he recognized "a couple of things [Weir] hasn't done as well as we expect and has not met the standards necessarily.
“He's a great kid. He has a chance to be a great player, but we decided that maybe he wasn't ready … We just need a little bit more from Andre and I'm confident that he'll do that."
Weir did not respond to a text message requesting comment Monday night.
Weir averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds as a senior at Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, and chose Richmond over Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, and other schools. He orally committed to UR in February and signed in April. Weir filled the scholarship that became available at last year’s mid-semester break, when 6-7 redshirt sophomore Tomas Verbinskis left Richmond after rarely playing. He transferred to Lafayette.
Weir seemed set on Northeastern heading into the early-signing period in November of 2019, but withdrew his commitment to the Huskies and reopened his recruitment. Weir, a 265-pounder, was viewed as a key signee for the Spiders, who start 6-10 senior Grant Golden this season.
Golden has been backed up this year by 6-9 junior Matt Grace and 6-9 junior Sal Koureissi.
Richmond’s incoming players in the Class of 2021 are 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread, 6-7 Aidan Noyes and 6-5 Marcus Randolph. With Weir’s departure, the Spiders have two open scholarships, though this year’s five scholarship seniors are eligible to return next season because of the NCAA’s policy regarding winter-sport athletes, adjusted in response to the pandemic.
