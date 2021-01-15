Andre Weir recently signed at Florida Gulf Coast. What became of other UR transfers?

Florida Gulf Coast announced on Jan. 12 that 6-foot-10 Andre Weir had transferred to the school in Fort Myers, Fla., from the University of Richmond.
Weir, a resident of Hollywood, Fla., left UR on Dec. 21, and was the only scholarship player who had not appeared in a game this season. Weir did not dress for the first few games because Spiders coach Chris Mooney recognized "a couple of things he hasn't done as well as we expect and has not met the standards necessarily."
Weir, a 265-pounder, was viewed as a key signee for the Spiders, who start 6-10 senior Grant Golden this season. Last summer, Mooney said Weir is “a really good player. Great feet. Great hands. He's already a versatile player. He's quick for somebody his size. Really has a chance to be a very, very good player."
Weir, who orally committed to Northeastern in September of 2019, averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds as a high-school senior at Chaminade-Madonna College Prep. He orally committed to UR in February of 2020, and signed in April, choosing the Spiders over Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, and other schools.
Mooney, in his 16th year at UR, said after Weir’s departure that he wished Weir had stayed at Richmond, suggesting he didn’t give UR much of a chance before transferring.
“I don’t think it’s all a ‘These guys got to be tougher and stick to it.’ But there is some of that involved,” Mooney said recently, speaking generally of transfers. “And if you make a decision four months into your college career? That just doesn’t seem to be …”
At the A-10 level, high-school players are recruited for approximately a year, according to Mooney. The list of choices for the prospects typically goes from 15, to 10, to five, to three, and then the school is chosen.
After recruits go through that extended process to determine their schools, Mooney finds it disconcerting that some decide within a two-week stretch that transferring is a wise move.
“I just think that transferring, as a means to end – to have a better situation – great,” said Mooney. “I think as the end game, just transferring … That’s to be determined for each player and each athlete. And I don’t think it always turns out for the best.”
NCAA rules prohibit Weir from playing at Florida Gulf Coast this season, but there are other Richmond transfers who are currently active in Division I.
De’Monte Buckingham, 6-4, Cal State Bakersfield senior: The Henrico High graduate was dismissed from the UR program following his sophomore season for violating athletic department policies. The former Spiders starter and 2017 A-10 rookie of the year sat out one year after shifting to Cal State Bakersfield and is in his second season as a regular for the Roadrunners. Buckingham averages 9.9 point and 5.5 rebounds.
Jake Wojcik, 6-4, Fairfield junior: Originally a Siena signee, he came from San Jose, Calif., to UR and left after last season (31 games, 12 mpg, 3 ppg). His request to play this season at Fairfield, located in Fairfield, Conn., was initially denied by the NCAA. That changed with a mid-December ruling by the NCAA Division I Council. All transfers became immediately eligible this season. Wojcik has started each of the seven games he has played for the Stags and averages a team-leading 12.6 points.
Phoenix Ford, 6-8, UTSA junior: Ford came to UR from St. Petersburg, Fla., and left after a developmental redshirt year (2017-18) for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He’s in his second season at UTSA (Texas San Antonio), averaging about nine minutes, 1.6 points and 2.8 rebounds.
Tomas Verbinskis, 6-8, Lafayette junior: Originally from Lithuania, he played his high school basketball in Florida. Verbinskis redshirted at Richmond during the 2017-18 season. Ankle and foot issues followed. He played in one UR game in 2018-19 and then eight minutes in early-season games during 2019-20. He left that December for Lafayette, where he has played 10 minutes in two games this season.
