Andre Weir recently signed at Florida Gulf Coast. What became of other UR transfers?

At the A-10 level, high-school players are recruited for approximately a year, according to Mooney. The list of choices for the prospects typically goes from 15, to 10, to five, to three, and then the school is chosen.

After recruits go through that extended process to determine their schools, Mooney finds it disconcerting that some decide within a two-week stretch that transferring is a wise move.

“I just think that transferring, as a means to end – to have a better situation – great,” said Mooney. “I think as the end game, just transferring … That’s to be determined for each player and each athlete. And I don’t think it always turns out for the best.”

NCAA rules prohibit Weir from playing at Florida Gulf Coast this season, but there are other Richmond transfers who are currently active in Division I.

De’Monte Buckingham, 6-4, Cal State Bakersfield senior: The Henrico High graduate was dismissed from the UR program following his sophomore season for violating athletic department policies. The former Spiders starter and 2017 A-10 rookie of the year sat out one year after shifting to Cal State Bakersfield and is in his second season as a regular for the Roadrunners. Buckingham averages 9.9 point and 5.5 rebounds.