Another Power Six date - at Vanderbilt - offers Spiders one more 'upset' shot

The University of Richmond’s basketball scheduling operation each year starts at the top, the highest level of college competition. The Spiders begin the process by exploring how many teams from the Power Six conferences — the Power Five plus the Big East — are willing to play, and maybe visit the Robins Center.

That last part doesn’t often come about, which makes UR’s performance against the Power Six over the years fairly impressive. Since Chris Mooney became Richmond’s coach in 2005, UR typically has played between three and five Power Six opponents per regular season and in those games has gone 20-36.

The Spiders won frequently enough that these are no longer viewed as notable upsets. They’re fair fights, for the most part, and the next chance comes Wednesday (1 p.m. SEC Network) at Vanderbilt (2-0).

“I think sort of the approach we all take is these are opportunities that you don’t get very often, especially for us, being a mid-major in the Atlantic 10,” UR senior forward Grant Golden said. “You only get so many opportunities each year, if at all, to play these [Power Six] teams.”