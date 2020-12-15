Another Power Six date - at Vanderbilt - offers Spiders one more 'upset' shot

The University of Richmond’s basketball scheduling operation each year starts at the top, the highest level of college competition. The Spiders begin the process by exploring how many teams from the Power Six conferences — the Power Five plus the Big East — are willing to play, and maybe visit the Robins Center.
That last part doesn’t often come about, which makes UR’s performance against the Power Six over the years fairly impressive. Since Chris Mooney became Richmond’s coach in 2005, UR typically has played between three and five Power Six opponents per regular season and in those games has gone 20-36.
The Spiders won frequently enough that these are no longer viewed as notable upsets. They’re fair fights, for the most part, and the next chance comes Wednesday (1 p.m. SEC Network) at Vanderbilt (2-0).
“I think sort of the approach we all take is these are opportunities that you don’t get very often, especially for us, being a mid-major in the Atlantic 10,” UR senior forward Grant Golden said. “You only get so many opportunities each year, if at all, to play these [Power Six] teams.”
Success against Power Six competition grows confidence in UR program members over the years, according to Mooney. It also helps recruiting and strengthens the Spiders’ basketball brand to the point that Power Six teams aren’t that concerned about their NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) suffering after a meeting with UR.
“They’re always great wins, they’re great opportunities, and in most seasons it’s a great atmosphere to play in,” said Mooney, whose teams have gone 14-23 against Top 25 competition. “There’s a lot of interest in the game.”
This year, UR (4-1) won 76-64 at Kentucky on Nov. 29, and Sunday was beaten 87-71 at West Virginia. The way the Spiders’ schedule is currently arranged — there’s always the possibility of COVID-caused changes — Vanderbilt is the final Power Six opponent in 2020-21.
The number of Power Six games Richmond plays during regular seasons generally parallels the Spiders’ quality. Early in Mooney’s tenure, UR played two or three a season. That jumped to five per year during 2009-10 and 2010-11, when the Spiders made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament.
Of the 10 games against Power Six teams UR played during those two seasons, the Spiders won seven.
There were fewer games against Power Six teams in subsequent years as the Spiders’ entered a less fruitful cycle. They rebounded, competitively speaking, and played five Power Six teams last season, winning three times on the way to a 24-7 finish.
Of all the Power Six teams Richmond has faced under Mooney, Vanderbilt may be the most difficult to gauge. The Commodores opened with a 77-71 win over Valparaiso on Nov. 27 and then were shut down by COVID issues. Four games were canceled during a 16-day stretch.
Vanderbilt in its next contest defeated Mississippi Valley State 84-41 Sunday. Still, not all Commodores were available because of pandemic protocols. Coach Jerry Stackhouse said it’s unlikely Vanderbilt will have a full roster of medically cleared players for UR’s visit.
The Commodores were picked to finish last in the 14-team SEC preseason poll.
They feature a familiar name. Sophomore guard Scotty Pippen, the son of the former NBA great Scottie Pippen, averages 18 points. Pippen was a freshman starter in last season’s 93-92 UR overtime win at the Robins Center.
