As A-10 play starts for Spiders at GMU, they're chasing a smoother ride

University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney offers old-school handshakes to Spiders headed for a bench break after making strong impacts. Mooney extended one of those to crowds at the Robins Center for the last two games, when students were absent from campus.

The Spiders beat Bucknell on Dec. 21 before 5,802, and then defeated Coppin State Wednesday night with 6,007 watching at the 7,201-seat arena.

“Both games over Christmas break without students here, just tremendous crowds,” said Mooney. “Obviously we’re very appreciative.”

Richmond (7-6) is 6-1 at home and 1-5 away from the Robins Center. UR hasn't won a road game, with losses at Charleston, Toledo and William & Mary to go with a 1-2 neutral-court record. For the 2022 A-10 champion to make a notable mark in 2023, a smoother road ride needs to soon start. The Spiders tip off their A-10 season Saturday at George Mason (8-5) at 2 p.m. in a game that will be televised by MASN2.

Richmond heads into conference competition having won four of its last five games. All four victories were captured at the Robins Center. That followed a stretch during which the Spiders lost five of six. Only one of those games took place at the Robins Center.

Starter Matt Grace, a 6-foot-9 fifth-year player, was out with a knee issue for most of that dip.

“The one thing I would say is losing Matt would always be tough. Losing Matt in games three through seven was really tough because he’s one of our most veteran guys, especially in terms of how we play,” Mooney said.

“Obviously, every team would love to have a couple of non-league games back. We’d love to have a couple. But I do think we’ve practiced really, really well. I think at times we’ve played great. I think at times we’ve played great, high-level defense and at times we’ve played great, high-level offense.”

The inconsistency may be associated with a new crew that includes three transfers and a redshirt freshman point guard, Jason Nelson. When the 7-foot Neal Quinn, one of the transfers, receives the ball in the low post at home, the crowd urges him to challenge shorter defenders with an assertive move. Mooney does the same. Quinn seems conflicted as he seeks an effective pass/shoot balance within the Spiders' offense.

"The more aggressive he is, the better it is for us, no matter what happens," said Mooney.

Quinn, who played the last three seasons at Lafayette, shoots 67.2%, and averages 8 points.

With Nelson (10.3 ppg, 3.1 apg), improvement since the Nov. 7 opener against VMI is evident, but so is room for growth in consistency for a first-year player.

“I think as time goes on and we’re out there more and more, I think we have a chance to be a good team, a really good team,” Mooney said.

George Mason is driven by a pair of potent 3-point shooters – 6-4 graduates Victor Bailey (13 ppg) and DeVon Cooper (11.2 ppg) - as well as 6-9 senior Josh Oduro (13 ppg on 51.2% shooting, 6.6 rpg).

Coming off the Patriots bench is 6-5 freshman Justyn Fernandez (seven minutes per game, 2.2 ppg), who attended Monacan High (16.6 ppg as a sophomore) before transferring to Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg and then IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

The Spiders had won four straight and six of seven against GMU before falling 87-84 (OT) in Fairfax in February. The Patriots made 14 3s. That game took place two days after UR beat Mason 62-59 at the Robins Center.

The unusual scheduling twist was caused by a coronavirus-related postponement in January on GMU's end.

UR was picked seventh in the A-10 preseason poll, and GMU was picked fifth.