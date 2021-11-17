As a reserve for first time since freshman year, Spider Nick Sherod regained touch

“It’s just good for me to come out there and play aggressive, and I’ve just got to keep doing that.”

According to Mooney, the decision to start sophomore Isaiah Wilson rather than Sherod was related to Georgia State’s personnel.

“They basically play a couple of point guards and even in this kind of pre-scouting in the summer or the fall, we kind of knew that in this game, our lineup would have to change,” said Mooney. “I tell you what, Isaiah gave us a huge lift defensively. I thought a big part of the reason we started the game so well defensively was because of his ball pressure and being so aggressive.”

Sherod’s contribution was part of a 45-point night from UR’s bench players. Mooney presumed that's a record through his 17 years as Spiders coach. Reserve Matt Grace, a 6-9 senior, scored 14 on 5-of-6 shooting (four 3s) in 13 minutes. Mooney used 10 players in the first half. Eight scored.

UR has 15 scholarship players (three redshirting) with the return of Sherod, 6-10 Grant Golden, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard and 6-7 Nathan Cayo. They took advantage of an extra season of eligibility allowed by the NCAA because of the pandemic.