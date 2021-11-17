As a reserve for first time since freshman year, Spider Nick Sherod regained touch

Nick Sherod scored 1,203 points and started 89 games at the University of Richmond heading into the Spiders’ Tuesday night meeting with Georgia State at the Robins Center.
Sherod, a 6-foot-4 sixth-year senior, came off the bench for the first time since his freshman season of 2016-17 and delivered what UR coach Chris Mooney characterized as "pop." Sherod scored 16 in 16 minutes with four 3-pointers as UR rolled 94-78.
“It doesn’t really make any difference, honestly,” the St. Christopher’s graduate said of his reserve status. “It’s just basketball at the end of the day. Whatever [coaches] ask me to do, I’m going to try to do it to the best of my ability.”
Sherod viewed his unfamiliar role as “a positive shift.”
The Sherod Effect included nine consecutive points during an early-game 2:20 stretch. That burst drove UR’s lead from 7-2 to 16-5. The subjugation continued. The Spiders' lead eventually grew to 32.
In Richmond’s first two games, Sherod as a starter missed 14 of 17 attempts, including 9 of 12 from 3-point range, which is generally his sweet spot. Sherod made 43.8% of his 3-point tries two years ago (10th nationally) before his absence last season because of a knee injury.
“I just wanted to be aggressive. I feel like I hadn’t been super-aggressive the first couple of games,” said Sherod. “I was getting looks, but I don’t think I was taking [shots] with the confidence that I should. I just feel like [Tuesday], I was just coming down and shooting the shots that I feel were good shots for me, for the team. I just want to shoot with confidence.
“It’s just good for me to come out there and play aggressive, and I’ve just got to keep doing that.”
According to Mooney, the decision to start sophomore Isaiah Wilson rather than Sherod was related to Georgia State’s personnel.
“They basically play a couple of point guards and even in this kind of pre-scouting in the summer or the fall, we kind of knew that in this game, our lineup would have to change,” said Mooney. “I tell you what, Isaiah gave us a huge lift defensively. I thought a big part of the reason we started the game so well defensively was because of his ball pressure and being so aggressive.”
Sherod’s contribution was part of a 45-point night from UR’s bench players. Mooney presumed that's a record through his 17 years as Spiders coach. Reserve Matt Grace, a 6-9 senior, scored 14 on 5-of-6 shooting (four 3s) in 13 minutes. Mooney used 10 players in the first half. Eight scored.
UR has 15 scholarship players (three redshirting) with the return of Sherod, 6-10 Grant Golden, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard and 6-7 Nathan Cayo. They took advantage of an extra season of eligibility allowed by the NCAA because of the pandemic.
“Not only did the four seniors returning help us in that they’re here, but that has made for guys who would now be starters in their careers – certainly good enough to be in that role – now they’re coming off the bench,” said Mooney, whose 2-1 Spiders visit 2-0 Drake Saturday afternoon.
“It’s going to be a balance that I’m not sure we’re ever going to reach perfectly because there are just so many minutes in a game. But we’re going to try, and it’s going to make for competitive practices, which is going to make everybody better."
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor