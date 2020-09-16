As Campbell AD, ex-Spider Omar Banks put Camels in enviable fall football position

According to Banks, Campbell’s admissions website reflected a page-view increase of 863 percent during last Saturday’s nationally televised game at Georgia Southern, and other comparable metrics also skyrocketed.

Though guarantees for games at FBS schools aren’t what they would have been in normal years with fans in the stands, Banks said the checks Campbell collects through this four-game season allow the program “to cover our expenses and use some of the new revenue to offset the cost of the testing that we’re doing.”

Campbell, located in Buies Creek, N.C. (25 miles south of Raleigh), played football as a junior college 1925-50, and then discontinued the sport until 2008. This is the third scholarship team, and is coached by Mike Minter, a former star defensive back at Nebraska who went on to play for the Carolina Panthers.

The Big South announced on Aug. 12 that it was delaying football until, potentially, the spring. Schools were allowed to play as many as four fall games as independents. Campbell has a medical school, which was helpful in terms of testing and other health and safety precautions, according to Banks. School administrators and the football coaching staff spoke with the players, who arrived back on campus in mid-June.