As expected, Spiders move into ground floor of new A-10 men's lacrosse league

An expected league shift in men’s lacrosse places the University of Richmond’s program in a more “homey” atmosphere.

The Atlantic 10 Conference, to which UR belongs for nearly all of its sports, on Monday announced the formation of a men’s lacrosse league that Richmond will join along with Saint Joseph’s, Massachusetts and St. Bonaventure, schools that also are A-10 members for other sports.

Hobart (N.Y.), a Division III school that plays Division I men’s lacrosse, and High Point (N.C.) will affiliate with the A-10 men’s lacrosse league, giving the conference the requisite minimum number of members (six) for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The A-10 men’s lacrosse league will begin play next season.

The Spiders move from the Southern Conference, in which they’ve competed since 2015. UR was a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference for its inaugural season of 2014.

The creation of A-10 men’s lacrosse was a projected development because members of the SoCon men’s lacrosse league throughout this season had been announcing plans to move to other conferences: VMI is joining the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Hampton is joining the CAA, and Jacksonville and Mercer are joining the Atlantic Sun. High Point is also a member of the SoCon, which will cease to exist for men's lacrosse.

The Spiders’ positions in the Atlantic Sun Conference and the SoCon were largely marriages of convenience designed to last only until the A-10 added men’s lacrosse, which has been in the works for years.

John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics, and Richmond coach Dan Chemotti celebrated the new league in a school release, with Chemotti noting that moving forward UR will be commonly recruiting in areas his program plays conference road games, which was not the case in Richmond's former leagues.

The previous associations with the Atlantic Sun and SoCon were very good to Richmond. UR won four championships (2014, 2018, 2019, 2022) in the eight years league tournaments were held (none in 2020 due to the pandemic), automatically advancing to the NCAA tournament after each. The Spiders have played in eight consecutive league tournament championship games.

UR has not won an NCAA tournament game in its four trips to the NCAAs, though that will be happening, according to Penn coach Mike Murphy. His Ivy League championship team in Philadelphia defeated Richmond 11-10 in overtime on May 14 in an NCAA first-round game.

"They're talented. They're well-coached," said Murphy after that game. "They do things very effectively ... I would be very surprised if they don't go to final eight in the next few years."

Richmond will now have 15 of its 17 sports competing in the A-10. The exceptions are football (CAA Football) and women’s golf (Patriot League).