As No. 17 Villanova visits, No. 21 Spiders try to seize edge in close games

The University of Richmond is 2-5 in its past seven games decided by seven or fewer points.

This is why UR’s last game, a 30-27 defeat at No. 14 Elon in two overtimes on Oct. 1, was particularly frustrating. A trend continued.

Falling in tight games has been among the major reasons the Spiders have been excluded from the FCS playoffs since their last appearance in 2016. UR went 9-10 in its subsequent 19 games determined by seven or fewer points.

“We’ve got to figure out a way at the end to win them,” sixth-year Spiders coach Russ Huesman said Wednesday. He was ruminating specifically on the loss at Elon, but also repeating a program development goal.

The No. 21 Spiders (3-2, 1-1 CAA) host No. 17 Villanova (3-2, 1-1 CAA) Saturday, and it’s a chance for Richmond to beat the league’s preseason favorite and gain confidence heading into the season’s back end.

A victory in a close game – Villanova won the last two meetings 35-28 in 2019 and 34-27 last year - would additionally boost morale.

“Obviously taking that loss (at Elon), it stings a lot, but I still feel like we’re in a good position in the league,” said UR receiver Jakob Herres.

“Obviously, you don’t want to think about the future too much and how the season’s going to pan out and everything, but obviously you don’t want to fall under .500, or stuff like that.

“Especially in a league like this where one team (could) just take it over.”

A second CAA Football defeat by mid-October would put the Spiders in a unappealing position, in terms of their playoffs quest. Three of their final five games are on the road, and Richmond’s regular season concludes with back-to-back games at No. 13 Delaware and against No. 11 William & Mary.

Richmond now encounters the portion of its schedule with some could-go-either-way games that will determine the season's level of success, or the absence of it. The Spiders so far lost at Virginia, and defeated Northeast Conference member Saint Francis (3-2), Patriot League member Lehigh (1-5) and CAA Football member Stony Brook (0-5, 0-4 CAA). Then came the double-OT loss at Elon (5-1, 3-0 CAA), and an off weekend.

“I think we’ve got a really good football team,” said Huesman. “How we played at Elon, we had a lot of opportunities to win that game ... I think talent-wise, we’re as good as anybody in the league. I like where we are.

“We can compete week-in and week-out, no question about it.”

Villanova, known for its physical defense, experienced a pair of uncharacteristic games. Army West Point and its triple-option offense rushed for 472 yards while not completing a pass (one attempt) in a 49-10 victory over the Wildcats. Monmouth, sixth among FCS teams in rushing (246 ypg), ran for 321 yards in a 49-42 win over Villanova.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the Wildcats are unable to turn back the run, or have a weaker-than-usual defense, according to Huesman.

“Those teams are probably doing that against everybody,” he said of Army West Point and Monmouth. “Look at the (Wildcats') other games, how well they played on defense.”

Richmond’s offensive calling card is the controlled passing game. With quarterback Reece Udinski and his FCS-leading 77 completion percentage, the Spiders average 308 passing yards (eighth in the FCS).