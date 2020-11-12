As receiver, Thomas Dale grad Jasiah Williams catching UR coach's eye

Jasiah Williams contributed in so many ways at Thomas Dale High that debate rose about what position he might play in college. At the University of Richmond, Williams plays receiver.

In a short time, he has shown he belongs there, according to coach Russ Huesman.

Williams, a 5-foot-11 170-pounder, is in his first year as a Spider and stood out in fall practices, arranged and spaced out when the pandemic scratched Richmond’s season. The Spiders seek fresh, reliable targets after the departure of last season’s top two receivers, graduate transfers Keyston Fuller (Duke) and Charlie Fessler (Northwestern).

As a senior at Thomas Dale, Williams rushed 99 times for 657 yards and 15 touchdowns, and caught 24 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns. He also completed 59 of 104 passes for 1,111 yards, 11 touchdowns. On defense, Williams made 57 tackles, broke up 14 passes, and had two interceptions.

UR's staff viewed Williams as a receiver all along.

The Spiders hold session No. 15, the maximum allowed by the NCAA for teams not competing in the fall, Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Robins Stadium. For UR's football program, it will be an autumn-closing scrimmage, the November version of a spring game.