As Spiders start 20th A-10 home season, there's a missing win in many archives

A 20th anniversary comes with memories, and a mystery in the case of the University of Richmond.
When St. Bonaventure visits Saturday, the Spiders begin their 20th home A-10 season. Richmond has played 316 A-10 regular-season games. About that, there seems to be no confusion.
As for the record in those games …
Depending on what reference guide is consulted, the Spiders went 176-140 in their first 19 years of A-10 competition, or 177-139. Research reflects that the disagreement relates to the 2002-03 season, UR’s second in the A-10.
The league recognizes Richmond’s record that year as 10-6 in A-10 play. UR, however, has 9-7 in some of its archives, 10-6 in others. According to several independently produced on-line standings from 2003, Richmond went 9-7 in the A-10.
Most of those 10-6 listings include an asterisk that goes along with the 10th victory.
While considering this discrepancy, it’s fitting that St. Bonaventure is the Spiders’ upcoming guest. That's the program at the root of Richmond's 2003 record variation.
St. Bonaventure’s first visit to the Robins Center took place on Feb. 8, 2003. A 5-foot-7 160-pounder dominated the game. Bonnie Marques Green scored 27 and controlled the ball down the stretch in the visitors’ 61-55 victory before 7,519 on Richmond’s campus.
The Spiders identified no one capable of defending the speedy Green, and the Bonnies made all 14 of their free throws in the last 1:27. They converted 17 of 17 in the second half. Green went 10 for 10 from the line.
UR dropped to 6-3 in the A-10, 12-8 overall. But the St. Bonaventure-Richmond game story continued.
Playing 10 minutes without a point or rebound for St. Bonaventure at UR was 6-8 Jamil Terrell, a junior-college transfer who was responsible for the Bonnies’ only two misses on free throws (they went 23-25). His involvement is the key to why Richmond’s record that season isn’t the same on all reference fronts.
A few weeks after St. Bonaventure's win at Richmond, the A-10 was shaken by an admission from the Bonnies. Terrell played while ineligible. He earned a welding certificate from Coastal Georgia Community College rather than an associate's degree, which was required for Division I eligibility by NCAA guidelines.
St. Bonaventure's president, athletic director and coach – former NBA player Jan van Breda Kolff - apparently were aware of the fraud. All left their jobs following the disclosure.
"They screwed up. They put winning ahead of everything else," said Phil Martelli, then the Saint Joseph's coach.
The Bonnies were barred from the A-10 tournament, and their players chose to boycott their last two games of the regular season. That led to an A-10 penalty of approximately $120,000. NCAA sanctions included three years of probation and the loss of three scholarships over two seasons.
St. Bonaventure ultimately forfeited six conference wins in which Terrell played.
For those who got the word about the Bonnies’ forfeited victories in 2003 and accordingly amended team records, Richmond finished 10-6 in the A-10. For those who didn’t update league marks based on the A-10's action, the Spiders went 9-7.
Either way, that is one of 10 winning A-10 seasons among 19 for Richmond, which also posted five losing seasons and four that finished at .500.
NOTE: Saturday's St. Bonaventure-at-UR game starts at 5 p.m. and will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor