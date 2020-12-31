As Spiders start 20th A-10 home season, there's a missing win in many archives

The Spiders identified no one capable of defending the speedy Green, and the Bonnies made all 14 of their free throws in the last 1:27. They converted 17 of 17 in the second half. Green went 10 for 10 from the line.

UR dropped to 6-3 in the A-10, 12-8 overall. But the St. Bonaventure-Richmond game story continued.

Playing 10 minutes without a point or rebound for St. Bonaventure at UR was 6-8 Jamil Terrell, a junior-college transfer who was responsible for the Bonnies’ only two misses on free throws (they went 23-25). His involvement is the key to why Richmond’s record that season isn’t the same on all reference fronts.

A few weeks after St. Bonaventure's win at Richmond, the A-10 was shaken by an admission from the Bonnies. Terrell played while ineligible. He earned a welding certificate from Coastal Georgia Community College rather than an associate's degree, which was required for Division I eligibility by NCAA guidelines.

St. Bonaventure's president, athletic director and coach – former NBA player Jan van Breda Kolff - apparently were aware of the fraud. All left their jobs following the disclosure.

"They screwed up. They put winning ahead of everything else," said Phil Martelli, then the Saint Joseph's coach.