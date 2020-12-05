As teams negotiate confounding protocols, No. 19 Spiders explore Monday game at UConn

Contact tracing has become the most common topic college basketball coaches discuss. That and scheduling. The two are tightly connected.
The University of Richmond has missed two games as a result of contact tracing in its program, Wednesday at Charleston and Saturday against Furman at the Robins Center. None of UR’s players tested positive, according to coach Chris Mooney.
Three other members of the program tested positive upon the Spiders’ return to Richmond following last Sunday’s win at Kentucky. There, all members of the Spiders program tested multiple times without any positives during their stay while competing in two Bluegrass Showcase games.
Virginia’s health and safety guidelines mandated that the Spiders suspend operations Tuesday because several program members had “close contact” on a bus or in a plane with those three program members who tested positive. All members of the travel party wore masks.
Those UR program members who tested positive early in the week subsequently tested negative multiple times, raising questions about false positives. Still, the players identified as close contacts were required to isolate. As a result, the Spiders missed two games and didn’t practice for, essentially, a week.
Close contact policies vary from state to state, explaining why some teams can return from COVID-caused shutdowns more quickly than others. So coaches are in constant communication trying to determine which teams are available to play, and which are not.
Richmond (2-0) is attempting to schedule a Monday game at Connecticut.
“Both schools' medical staffs are reviewing their respective records," Mooney said Saturday.
The Spiders earned a No. 19 ranking, their first in the AP Poll since 2010, with the victory at Kentucky. UConn (3-0), a Big East member, was scheduled to play N.C. State Saturday in Uncasville, Conn., but that game was canceled after a positive COVID test in the Wolfpack program Friday.
If the Spiders play at UConn Monday, they will make the trip without the three program members who tested positive when they returned from Kentucky, though they have since repeatedly tested negative. Those who were identified as close contacts would be eligible to compete after completing isolating.
UR is scheduled to face Northern Iowa, the Missouri Valley Conference favorite, Wednesday at the Robins Center in the Spiders’ first home game. In addition to two recent games, Richmond missed its Nov. 25 opener against Detroit Mercy because of a positive test in the Titans' program.
