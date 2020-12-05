As teams negotiate confounding protocols, No. 19 Spiders explore Monday game at UConn

Contact tracing has become the most common topic college basketball coaches discuss. That and scheduling. The two are tightly connected.

The University of Richmond has missed two games as a result of contact tracing in its program, Wednesday at Charleston and Saturday against Furman at the Robins Center. None of UR’s players tested positive, according to coach Chris Mooney.

Three other members of the program tested positive upon the Spiders’ return to Richmond following last Sunday’s win at Kentucky. There, all members of the Spiders program tested multiple times without any positives during their stay while competing in two Bluegrass Showcase games.

Virginia’s health and safety guidelines mandated that the Spiders suspend operations Tuesday because several program members had “close contact” on a bus or in a plane with those three program members who tested positive. All members of the travel party wore masks.

Those UR program members who tested positive early in the week subsequently tested negative multiple times, raising questions about false positives. Still, the players identified as close contacts were required to isolate. As a result, the Spiders missed two games and didn’t practice for, essentially, a week.