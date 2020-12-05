As teams negotiate confounding protocols, No. 19 Spiders host Wofford Monday afternoon

Close contact policies vary from state to state, explaining why some teams can return from COVID-caused shutdowns more quickly than others. So coaches are in constant communication trying to determine which teams are available to play, and which are not.

Richmond (2-0) looked into a Monday game at Connecticut. “Both schools' medical staffs are reviewing their respective records," Mooney said Saturday afternoon. That plan did not mature. Instead, Wofford (2-0) will visit UR Monday.

The Terriers easily defeated two non-Division I teams, and then had their last two games called off. Wofford was picked to finish fifth in the Southern Conference.

The Spiders earned a No. 19 ranking, their first in the AP Poll since 2010, with the victory at Kentucky. Monday, UR seems unlikely to have the three program members who tested positive when they returned from Kentucky, though they have since repeatedly tested negative. Those who were identified as close contacts would be eligible to compete after completing isolation.

UR is scheduled to face Northern Iowa, the Missouri Valley Conference favorite, Wednesday at the Robins Center in the Spiders’ second home game. In addition to two recent games, Richmond missed its Nov. 25 opener against Detroit Mercy because of a positive test in the Titans' program.