As UR's Jacob Gilyard nears John Linehan's NCAA steals record, Linehan roots for him

Linehan was a two-time Big East Conference defensive player of the year, as well as the 2002 national defensive player of the year. He averaged 4.5 steals that season. Gilyard was named 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year.

After a decade of professional basketball in Europe, Linehan started coaching because he said, “it’s a joy of mine, a passion of mine, to help young men and women achieve greatness.”

At Providence, Linehan played for two coaches, Pete Gillen and Tim Welsh. The Friars didn’t apply constant defensive pressure that led to steals, according to Linehan. During Gilyard’s time as a Spider, Richmond rarely has used full-court pressure. There are, obviously, still ways to regularly steal the ball.

“I would just tell my guys, ‘I’m going to pressure the basketball. Don’t let guys get easy catches, and if you spin your guy, I’m going to be there to get him,’” said Linehan. “If a big [man] got it, he had to worry about me and about where I was on the floor.”

Under Welsh, the Friars played a considerable amount of zone, Linehan recalled, “so I had learn how to play the passing lanes more. I had to learn how to be effective off the ball and find ways to get my hands on balls and disrupt a little bit.”

Gillen left Providence to become coach at Virginia, and he directed the Cavaliers 1998-2005. Providence then hired Welsh, who was Iona’s coach. Welsh is a former UR football player. He spent a year at Richmond during the early 1980s as a walk-on running back. Welsh transferred to Division III SUNY Potsdam, and played basketball.