As UR's Jacob Gilyard nears John Linehan's NCAA steals record, Linehan roots for him

As University of Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard continues his path toward John Linehan’s NCAA career steals record, there is a man in Georgia rooting hard for Gilyard.
John Linehan.
Linehan, a University of Georgia assistant coach, made 385 steals during a career at Providence that ended in 2002. With 358 steals, Gilyard trails by 27, or about eight games worth of steals if his nation-leading 3.57 average last season is applied.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling as a player to reach such a great accomplishment, right? So I’m excited for him and his future, and the Richmond program,” Linehan said in a Thursday phone interview.
Gilyard led the nation in steals last season as a senior, and as a junior in 2019-20 (3.19 spg). He is 5-foot-9, the same height as Linehan.
“As a 5-9 guy, you’ve got to be a dog,” said Linehan. “You have to use your advantage, which is your height. Guys didn’t want to bring the ball up against me, and the same thing for [Gilyard], so just be a pest everywhere on the floor. I love to watch him.”
Linehan, who previously worked on staffs at Hartford, Brown, Drexel and Temple, said he has looked to find Spiders’ games on TV and video, “because I wanted to know who this guy was that was breathing down my neck. They’ve got a great coach [Chris Mooney] and they run great offense. I’m a huge fan of that program.”
Linehan set the record in more than four seasons of college competition. An injury limited him to six games in one season. He was granted a medical redshirt and played a fifth year. Gilyard will return for a fifth season as a starter after the NCAA allowed all winters-sport athletes another year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
"I think a lot of people that I've talked to are more excited about the steals record than I am," said Gilyard, a Kansas City resident. "I just want to win. I think the [steals record] is a percentage in the decision [to return], but it wasn't a huge percentage."
Because of the pandemic, Richmond's 2019-20 season was stopped before the Spiders played an A-10 tournament game, and UR was limited to 23 games last season.
Linehan said he was in favor of players gaining an extra year of eligibility. He applauds Gilyard’s choice to come back for a fifth year and, presumably, set the NCAA steals record.
Linehan grew up just outside of Philadelphia, where “you have to play defense to be on the floor,” he said. “It was part of our DNA at Chester High School in Chester, Pennsylvania. That’s what was instilled in us and I was able to take what I learned there – that toughness, that grittiness, that never-quit, never-die attitude – and take it to another level.
“But it all started in Chester.”
Linehan was a two-time Big East Conference defensive player of the year, as well as the 2002 national defensive player of the year. He averaged 4.5 steals that season. Gilyard was named 2020 A-10 defensive player of the year.
After a decade of professional basketball in Europe, Linehan started coaching because he said, “it’s a joy of mine, a passion of mine, to help young men and women achieve greatness.”
At Providence, Linehan played for two coaches, Pete Gillen and Tim Welsh. The Friars didn’t apply constant defensive pressure that led to steals, according to Linehan. During Gilyard’s time as a Spider, Richmond rarely has used full-court pressure. There are, obviously, still ways to regularly steal the ball.
“I would just tell my guys, ‘I’m going to pressure the basketball. Don’t let guys get easy catches, and if you spin your guy, I’m going to be there to get him,’” said Linehan. “If a big [man] got it, he had to worry about me and about where I was on the floor.”
Under Welsh, the Friars played a considerable amount of zone, Linehan recalled, “so I had learn how to play the passing lanes more. I had to learn how to be effective off the ball and find ways to get my hands on balls and disrupt a little bit.”
Gillen left Providence to become coach at Virginia, and he directed the Cavaliers 1998-2005. Providence then hired Welsh, who was Iona’s coach. Welsh is a former UR football player. He spent a year at Richmond during the early 1980s as a walk-on running back. Welsh transferred to Division III SUNY Potsdam, and played basketball.
