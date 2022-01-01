As virus again rattles college hoops, Spiders 'super' seniors have New Year's wish for 'normal' final ride

The answers connected.
When each of the four University of Richmond basketball players was asked why he decided to return for a “bonus” year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA because of the pandemic, every one expressed to some extent the desire to have a “normal” final season uninterrupted by COVID-19.
This was in the spring, when Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod determined individually they would reunite for a final go-round. Last year, Richmond encountered three COVID-related pauses that were part of a disjointed, shortened season. The Spiders finished 14-9 (6-5 A-10) after being picked in preseason as the league favorite.
Coach Chris Mooney recalled one game called off four hours before tip, a week’s worth of games missed due to three false positive tests, and the A-10 reducing the season’s length by two games that UR could have used to strengthen its portfolio for postseason play.
“All the policies felt like they hit us specifically hard,” said Mooney.
For Golden, Gilyard, Cayo and Sherod, each a UR graduate, this season was to be the smooth ride into the sunset.
“I feel like we really got the short end of the stick compared to a lot of teams last year, in terms of how many times we had COVID troubles,” said Golden, a 6-foot-10 forward in his sixth year at Richmond. “So, maybe karma will come back around and we’ll have a good stretch this year.”
Golden said that on Wednesday, knowing that COVID was once again rattling college basketball, forcing leagues to rewrite rules about postponements and forfeits, with no more schedule sense of what’s coming than there was last season.
“It’s certainly been tough, just a tough situation for everybody,” Golden said. “I think, obviously, (NCAA, league and school administrators) weren’t expecting to have these problems again this year. So I think they’re a little messed up in terms of the protocols and nobody really knows what to do in terms of how to handle it, how long people need to be in quarantine, and so forth.”
Golden, Gilyard, Cayo and Sherod were starters on the 24-7 team of 2019-20. That season ended, because of the pandemic, before the Spiders played an A-10 tournament game.
In terms of lessons delivered, “I think, obviously, you learn a little bit of resilience because the things that you’re so used to were changed, or withdrawn, or not there anymore,” said Mooney. “Two years ago when we’re getting ready to play in the conference tournament when it all first started, there was nothing to learn from that. Nobody did anything wrong. Nobody did anything.”
Then there was last season, when UR was picked to win the A-10 for the first time since the Spiders joined the conference in 2001. After winning at Kentucky in the season’s second game, Richmond’s stop-and-go pattern commenced due to COVID protocols.
The Spiders did not hold any formal team discussions before this season about players' vaccination status, according to Golden.
“That’s sort of up to everybody and their own individual decision,” he said. “But I think that is what led a lot of people to end up getting vaccinated, just because they feel like that’s the best decision for themselves and they feel like that’s just the best for the safety of everybody around us, and how we’re sort of going to be able to get through this season as safely as possible.
“We’re hoping that because we took these precautions and people are getting vaccinated that we won’t have something like (last season) happen again.”
When the Spiders (9-5, 0-1 A-10) lost 83-56 to Saint Joseph’s Thursday night at the Robins Center, two Hawks wore masks while playing, and so did teammates on the bench and coach Billy Lange.
According to Mooney, all Spiders are vaccinated, and many have also received boosters. Schedule disruptions again pop up around them. There were seven games on the A-10’s season-opening docket for Thursday, and five were postponed because of COVID-related reasons. Three league games scheduled for Sunday also were postponed.
Richmond’s four “super” seniors plug on, and their coach has fingers crossed for them.
“That’s heartbreaking,” Mooney said, referring to the potential of another schedule that’s constantly changing, make-up games, and lost dates. “I want (UR players) to have the best of everything, of course. I do hope very much that they have all of those same experiences, or all of those traditional experiences, especially guys who have put so much time and effort into our program.
“They’re not taking their extra year at Richmond (as transfers). They’ve been here the whole time, and decided to be here again. I really hope so much that everything turns out normal.”
Notes: Richmond visits Saint Louis (8-4) Sunday at 2 p.m., in a game that will be televised by CBS Sports Network … Richmonder Gibson Jimerson, a 6-5 guard, averages a team-leading 16.3 points for the Billikens, who haven’t played since Dec. 18 because of COVID issues.
Per SLU: "Attendees aged 12 and above will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test result (taken within 72 hours of the game). In addition, masks are required to be worn when inside Chaifetz Arena."
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor