As virus again rattles college hoops, Spiders 'super' seniors have New Year's wish for 'normal' final ride

Golden said that on Wednesday, knowing that COVID was once again rattling college basketball, forcing leagues to rewrite rules about postponements and forfeits, with no more schedule sense of what’s coming than there was last season.

“It’s certainly been tough, just a tough situation for everybody,” Golden said. “I think, obviously, (NCAA, league and school administrators) weren’t expecting to have these problems again this year. So I think they’re a little messed up in terms of the protocols and nobody really knows what to do in terms of how to handle it, how long people need to be in quarantine, and so forth.”

Golden, Gilyard, Cayo and Sherod were starters on the 24-7 team of 2019-20. That season ended, because of the pandemic, before the Spiders played an A-10 tournament game.

In terms of lessons delivered, “I think, obviously, you learn a little bit of resilience because the things that you’re so used to were changed, or withdrawn, or not there anymore,” said Mooney. “Two years ago when we’re getting ready to play in the conference tournament when it all first started, there was nothing to learn from that. Nobody did anything wrong. Nobody did anything.”