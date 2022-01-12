Astrophysics and astronomy? Spider Matt Grace isn't your typical hoops player.

“I remember watching a bunch of T.J. Cline highlights, him shooting the ball, him dribbling, passing, and kind of running the offense,” said Grace. “That was (UR coaches’) pitch. They were like, ‘We think you have the skill set to do the same type of thing, and you’d work well in this offense.’”

Grace’s shooting and passing ability for a big man started developing when he was a small boy. His dad was a basketball coach who helped his son shape an all-around game.

“So ever since I was really young, we’d always do dribbling workouts in the backyard, shooting stuff in the driveway,” said Grace. “I kind of lucked out.”

This recreational training progressed while Grace was still as involved in hockey as basketball. When he reached the eighth grade, Grace determined the basketball path made more sense for him.

“Hockey was always fun, but basketball was number one for me,” said Grace. “I could really take advantage of the height factor a lot better.”