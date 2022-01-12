Astrophysics and astronomy? Spider Matt Grace isn't your typical hoops player.

With no games due to postponements through a nine-day stretch, Matt Grace has time to do something other than shoot 3s and deliver bounce passes to back-cutting teammates, both of which he does well.
Grace is reading more, and we’re not talking about class material in his major of business administration with a concentration in finance and marketing.
“I like to read books about astrophysics and astronomy,” said Grace, a 6-foot-9 University of Richmond senior from Hamilton, Ontario.
Other members of the UR program call Grace a nerd, in a joking way.
Grace carries himself in a laid-back manner that isn’t often seen in Division I basketball. Grace is assertive when the need arises, but his ordinary on-court and off-court temperament may best be described as undisturbed.
“I was always taught never get too high, never get too low. That’s always how I try to play,” said Grace.
Video helped convince Grace that UR was the place for him, despite it being 545 miles away from home. The Spiders coaching staff showed Grace, the recruit, clips of what 6-9 T.J. Cline did 2015-17 as a Spider.
In Cline's three UR seasons after transferring from Niagara, he became the ninth-leading scorer (1,647 points) and eighth-leading assist man (374 assists) in school history. Cline was named the 2017 A-10 player of the year.
“I remember watching a bunch of T.J. Cline highlights, him shooting the ball, him dribbling, passing, and kind of running the offense,” said Grace. “That was (UR coaches’) pitch. They were like, ‘We think you have the skill set to do the same type of thing, and you’d work well in this offense.’”
Grace’s shooting and passing ability for a big man started developing when he was a small boy. His dad was a basketball coach who helped his son shape an all-around game.
“So ever since I was really young, we’d always do dribbling workouts in the backyard, shooting stuff in the driveway,” said Grace. “I kind of lucked out.”
This recreational training progressed while Grace was still as involved in hockey as basketball. When he reached the eighth grade, Grace determined the basketball path made more sense for him.
“Hockey was always fun, but basketball was number one for me,” said Grace. “I could really take advantage of the height factor a lot better.”
He arrived at UR a few pounds less than 200 and now weighs about 225, with enough bulk and strength to hold his own on defense. That was highly challenging a few years ago. Grace said he used to be required to exert so much effort to defend that there wasn't much energy left for offense.
“Just trying to battle some monster for 30 seconds, it just kills you,” he said.
In normal times, Grace (4 ppg) would almost certainly be in his first year as a starter. But he again plays behind 6-10 Grant Golden, who’s in his sixth year at UR after taking advantage of a COVID “bonus year” the NCAA allowed all winter-sports athletes from last season, and redshirting as a true freshman for medical reasons.
“Obviously, I wanted to play. I wanted to have that opportunity. But I knew that I would always have the chance of using my COVID year as well,” said Grace.
He averages 13 minutes and has hit a dozen 3-pointers this season for the Spiders (10-6, 1-2 A-10), who host Davidson (13-2, 3-0 A-10), a winner of 12 straight, Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
As far as where that COVID year may be used, “I’m going to look into that when the season’s over. But I think most likely I’m going to end up keep playing somewhere,” said Grace.
