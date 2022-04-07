At 5-9, can Jacob Gilyard grab attention of pro scouts in 'audition season?'

There is preseason, regular season, postseason, and ultimately audition season for college basketball seniors with professional aspirations.

The University of Richmond’s Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard, who led the Spiders to the 2022 Atlantic 10 championship and an NCAA tournament win over Iowa, have entered the final phase.

The 6-foot-10 Golden went first, on April 1, in the Reese’s College All-Star Game held in New Orleans in conjunction with the Final Four. He was named the East’s MVP in a 115-103 victory over the West after scoring 14 on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds to go with four assists.

Golden and the 5-9 Gilyard will reunite, though almost certainly not on the same squad, April 13-16 in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament at Churchland High. In this 12-game showcase established in 1953, 64 seniors are divided into eight teams and are evaluated by NBA and international scouts.

“It’s a prestigious combine invitational and to get invited means a lot,” said Gilyard. “I think you look at the guys who have been there in the past and how it has taken them and propelled their careers, the guys who have played well ...”

Among past headliners: Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, John Stockton, Tim Hardaway, Ben Wallace (Virginia Union), Avery Johnson, Jeremy Lin, Rick Barry, Dave Cowens and Earl Monroe.

The PIT doesn’t draw as many top-tier seniors as it once did, but future pros – domestic and international - will be playing, and it continues to be a ramp to attractive opportunities.

“My goal is to be in great shape for that tournament,” said Gilyard. “I played well towards the end of the year in conference play (and in the postseason) and I’m hoping to ride that momentum there.”

In the A-10 tournament, UR won four games in four days and Gilyard was selected as the most outstanding player after averaging 19.8 points and establishing a tournament record with 16 steals. He played all 160 possible minutes in Richmond's four games.

There are a limited number of quality 6-10 players, so Golden has the natural advantage, and distinguishing passing skill, when it comes to becoming a pro somewhere. Gilyard’s quest for a professional opportunity in a comfortable and financially rewarding setting is a “taller” task.

“He has no negative qualities, other than not being quite tall enough,” Spiders coach Chris Mooney said of Gilyard, who averaged 11.4, 16.2, 12.7, 12.3 and 13.3 points in his five years as a starter.

“But I do think he could succeed and find his way (in professional basketball), because he’s been able to do that at this level to such a high degree.”

Gilyard, from Kansas City, Mo., attended Richmond in part because he was viewed as too short to make an impact at the Power Five level.

"Very early on, when he got (to Richmond), I realized he was going to be a huge part of what we were going to do," Golden said. "When you look at him at first, obviously the size looks like it would be a disadvantage. But I don't think it is. I think because he's so fast, that's what he uses against people."

Gilyard’s said his PIT goal is to show scouts that “I can play with anybody. That’s been my thing since I got to college. I felt like I could play against anybody in the world.”

Among the challenges involved in all-star games such as those at the PIT is to demonstrate the team-first mentality scouts want to see, while standing out.

“I’m not going to try to do too much,” said Gilyard, the NCAA career leader in steals. “The things I’ve done over my career speak for themselves. I’m just going to go out there and see what I can do, and we’ll see where that goes. Whatever happens next happens.”