At fork in sports road, Spider QB Reece Udinski chose football over lacrosse

Reece Udinski passed 217 times in five University of Richmond games, with one interception. He leads the FCS in completion percentage (77) and has thrown for 1,501 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Udinski’s striking half-season for the No. 21 Spiders (3-2, 1-1 CAA), who host No. 17 Villanova (3-2, 1-1) Saturday, and his years as a QB at VMI and Maryland before, would not have happened had he chosen differently at a fork in the road.

“I still think about, when I was in high school, I considered playing lacrosse or football (in college),” said Udinski, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from North Wales, Pa.

Udinski starred in both sports at North Penn High School, and lacrosse may have had the edge before Udinski put together a very strong junior football season. Still, he wasn’t heavily recruited.

Udinski accepted a VMI scholarship contemplating the possibility of participating in football and lacrosse for the Keydets. He decided to concentrate on football.

“There’s a lot to focus on at that school, so my time was definitely used up pretty well,” said Udinski, a reserve at Maryland last year after suffering a knee injury during the Keydets' 2021 spring season and then graduating from VMI.

Udinski made 27 starts at VMI (39 games), with a program record 7,877 career passing yards.

The Spiders average 31 points with Udinski and new offensive coordinator Billy Cosh, who also came from VMI. Halfway through the season, the stat that jumps out is that one interception from Udinski, picked off against Saint Francis in UR's second game.

“He’s as good as I’ve ever been around as far as knowing where to go with the football, making the correct decisions,” said UR coach Russ Huesman, an assistant or head coach in college since 1983. “He knows this offense. We trust him. It just seems like he’s been kind of putting it where he’s supposed to put it.”

According to Huesman, that ability is rooted in Udinski’s knowledge of Cosh’s offense, which Udinski learned at VMI. Udinski appreciates “what’s going to be open, what’s going to be closed,” said Huesman. “As many times as we’ve thrown the football, one interception, I think that’s pretty good.”

CAA Football stats indicate Udinski does not play favorites when passing. The top three receivers in the league in terms of catches per game are Spiders: Jasiah Williams (8.6), Jakob Herres (6.0, former VMI teammate of Udinski's) and Leroy Henley (6.0).

“He gets the ball out quick,” said Villanova coach Mark Ferrante. “They’re going to get their yards, and (Udinski) is going to have his completions ... They throw the heck out of the ball.”

With only one Udinski interception factored in, Richmond leads the conference in turnover margin (plus-6).

The Spiders did not play last Saturday and come off a 30-27 double-OT loss at Elon on Oct. 1, when Udinski completed a school record 42 passes on 58 attempts (383 yards, two TDs).

Villanova, picked to win CAA Football in the league’s preseason poll, was also off last weekend. The Wildcats have won three straight in the series.