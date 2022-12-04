At home, Spiders women get potent gulp of why Duke is Duke: 100-49

These opportunities don’t knock often.

The University of Richmond women’s basketball team on Sunday afternoon had a home game against Duke, a national brand included in the latest AP Poll among others receiving votes.

At the Robins Center, the Spiders discovered the level of players a national label draws, the depth of talent, and why the Blue Devils - whose only loss was delivered by Connecticut - deserve recognition in the poll.

Duke won 100-49.

The Spiders trailed 29-7, and then Duke got rolling in transition, taking a 48-18 halftime lead. The Blue Devils (8-1) slapped a 33-point second quarter on UR (6-3), making 13 of 16 shots (81.3%), 5 of 6 from 3-point distance.

"I thought this was one of our more complete performances of the season," said Duke coach Kara Lawson.

UR coach Aaron Roussell identified transition defense as an item that will get attention as the week progresses.

"You give up 73 points over the span of two quarters, that's going to tell you how things go," he said.

Richmond shot 24.1% in the first half, unable to work inside as it normally does to 6-foot-2 junior Addie Budnik (2-11, both 3s, 6 points, 7 less than average) because of the Blue Devils’ height and athleticism.

"I thought we had some decent looks, and then sometimes they just suffocated us and we weren't able to get good looks," said Roussell.

Roussell’s wife, Molly, for decades has been a friend of Beth Cunningham, the former VCU coach (2003-12) who was a Duke assistant the last two years.

Before leaving Duke to become the coach at Missouri State in March, Cunningham helped arrange the game at UR as part of a home-and-home deal.