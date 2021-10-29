At New Hampshire, Spiders try to shake pain of five-game losing streak, likely in rain

Unless those folks who forecast Saturday’s weather in Durham, N.H., badly whiff on their forecast, rain will fall throughout the University of Richmond’s football game at New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 99%, with some wind and a high temperature of 56.
The Spiders’ want-to after five consecutive losses will be tested, but that would be the case even if it were sunny and 70 degrees at Wildcat Stadium. A CAA title and qualification for the FCS playoffs are unreachable, even if UR (2-5, 0-4 CAA) wins its last four.
No matter, according to defensive lineman Aidan Murray.
“I know we’re excited to get out and play another football game because all the guys, we just love playing football,” said Murray. “So as soon as we get that opportunity, we’re going to take advantage of it.
“I’ve always liked playing in the rain.”
The Spiders or Wildcats will end the day celebrating for the first time in quite a while. Richmond’s last win came over Lehigh on Sept. 11. UNH (3-4, 2-2 CAA) began league play with two early-season wins, and has dropped four straight - a 77-7 loss at Pitt among them - since defeating Lafayette on Sept. 18.
At least on Richmond’s part, there will be no prepping for the future. The Spiders will not send out a fresh batch of young players with the plan of getting them experience for upcoming seasons, according to fifth-year coach Russ Huesman.
“Nope. Not happening. We’re trying to win every game. I’m going to put the best players out there from this point through the [season-ending] William & Mary game,” said Huesman. “That’s where it is. We’ve got good players. We’re banged-up. If younger guys play it’s because we’ve got some older guys banged up.
“I’m going put the best 11 on each side on the field. Not looking to the future. Not looking to get playing time for other people. We’re playing to win.”
The Spiders committed six turnovers in last Saturday’s 27-14 loss at Stony Brook, with quarterback Joe Mancuso responsible for a pair of interceptions and a fumble in his first game back after breaking his right index finger at Virginia Tech on Sept. 25. Huesman said it’s unlikely Mancuso, a sixth-year senior and three-year starter, will be 100% for the remainder of the season.
“You’ve got to give Joe credit, now,” Huesman said Wednesday. “He came back probably a little earlier than he should have. He’s a tough kid. He wants to play. He’s got some pain there and he doesn’t have full strength. But Joe threw it pretty well in practice, felt decent in the game.
“He’s 75% right now … He’s going to help us push the ball down the field and throw the ball, no question about that.”
