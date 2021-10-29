At New Hampshire, Spiders try to shake pain of five-game losing streak, likely in rain

Unless those folks who forecast Saturday’s weather in Durham, N.H., badly whiff on their forecast, rain will fall throughout the University of Richmond’s football game at New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 99%, with some wind and a high temperature of 56.

The Spiders’ want-to after five consecutive losses will be tested, but that would be the case even if it were sunny and 70 degrees at Wildcat Stadium. A CAA title and qualification for the FCS playoffs are unreachable, even if UR (2-5, 0-4 CAA) wins its last four.

No matter, according to defensive lineman Aidan Murray.

“I know we’re excited to get out and play another football game because all the guys, we just love playing football,” said Murray. “So as soon as we get that opportunity, we’re going to take advantage of it.

“I’ve always liked playing in the rain.”

The Spiders or Wildcats will end the day celebrating for the first time in quite a while. Richmond’s last win came over Lehigh on Sept. 11. UNH (3-4, 2-2 CAA) began league play with two early-season wins, and has dropped four straight - a 77-7 loss at Pitt among them - since defeating Lafayette on Sept. 18.