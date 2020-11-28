At No. 10 Kentucky Sunday on ESPN, Spiders embrace 'a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

“Being calm is what we have to do, just letting the game come to us while playing our game,” said UR guard Blake Francis, a fifth-year senior. “That’s something that we have to do in order to be successful against a team like that. We can’t let them speed us up, or do anything that we’re not normally doing within our offense or defense.”

Mooney noted Kentucky’s uncommon length and athleticism. Of those in the Wildcats’ nine-man rotation, six are 6-foot-7 or taller, and the shortest is 6-3. Richmond’s starting guards are 5-9 Jacob Gilyard and the 6-0 Francis.

The counter, said Francis, who led UR in scoring last season (17.7 ppg), is “being crafty on both sides of the floor, using my size to an advantage. When dealing with length, you’ve got to find different ways to get an advantage over that taller player.”

Kentucky beat Morehead State 81-45 on Wednesday night, and the Spiders watched that game at their hotel here.

“We know they’re young. They’re pretty much all those one-and-done type of players,” said Francis. “Chemistry with them, they still might be trying to work on. But overall, they still look like an elite team.”