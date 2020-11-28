At No. 10 Kentucky Sunday on ESPN, Spiders embrace 'a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky is 611-71 at Rupp Arena since the building opened in 1976, so there’s never a great time to play the Wildcats here. But during this one-and-done UK era, the second game of the season seems as favorable a setup as any.
Richmond (1-0) meets No. 10 Kentucky (1-0) Sunday at 1 p.m., on ESPN, and the Wildcats have 10 new players.
Their nine-man rotation, reinforcements largely replacing those who graduated to the NBA, includes six freshmen - the nation’s top recruiting class - and three transfers.
UK coach John Calipari came home with a deceptive smile after a scrimmage four days before the season started. According to Calipari, his wife, Ellen, said, “Wow, was it good?”
Responded Calipari, the Wildcats’ leader since 2009: “It was our worst scrimmage since I’ve been the coach here."
Kentucky seeks cohesion, the hallmark of Richmond, the A-10 favorite that starts four seniors.
“Our experience has to show up not on first play, or second play, first half. It has to show up on each and every play,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “Hopefully, we’re tough enough to do that.”
In terms of the game-day environment, Richmond gets a break. Rupp Arena, a 20,500-seat facility with eight national-championship banners, will hold a maximum crowd of 3,075, or 15% of capacity, due to the pandemic. The Spiders still will deal with some level of home-court advantage.
“Being calm is what we have to do, just letting the game come to us while playing our game,” said UR guard Blake Francis, a fifth-year senior. “That’s something that we have to do in order to be successful against a team like that. We can’t let them speed us up, or do anything that we’re not normally doing within our offense or defense.”
Mooney noted Kentucky’s uncommon length and athleticism. Of those in the Wildcats’ nine-man rotation, six are 6-foot-7 or taller, and the shortest is 6-3. Richmond’s starting guards are 5-9 Jacob Gilyard and the 6-0 Francis.
The counter, said Francis, who led UR in scoring last season (17.7 ppg), is “being crafty on both sides of the floor, using my size to an advantage. When dealing with length, you’ve got to find different ways to get an advantage over that taller player.”
Kentucky beat Morehead State 81-45 on Wednesday night, and the Spiders watched that game at their hotel here.
“We know they’re young. They’re pretty much all those one-and-done type of players,” said Francis. “Chemistry with them, they still might be trying to work on. But overall, they still look like an elite team.”
The Spiders topped Morehead State 82-64 on Friday night. Kentucky reports Sunday with the rest edge, but “we’ve been trying to play games for a long time,” said Mooney. “So we are thrilled … We’re looking forward to it.”
There are a couple of Wildcats transfers UR has previously faced. Olivier Sarr, 7-0, played for Wake Forest two seasons ago in a 10-point loss at Richmond, and 6-9 Jacob Toppin was a Rhode Island Ram in UR’s eight-point road victory last year.
"We have a ways to go," said Calipari. "We’re asking guys to do stuff they’ve never done before, which means they’re going to be a little uncomfortable."
Blending several new players has become Calipari’s annual assignment, one he’s handled remarkably well while extending Kentucky’s towering hoops tradition.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Francis. “To get to play against that program and get to play against that team is exciting overall.”
NOTES: Andre Gustavson, UR's top backcourt reserve, missed Friday's win over Morehead because of sickness unrelated to COVID-19. He is expected to play Sunday ... Richmond and Kentucky have never met. ... The Spiders have never beaten a top-10 team on the road. Kansas was No. 12 for UR's 69-68 upset there in 2004.
