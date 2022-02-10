'At the end of the day, you’ve got to make your own luck.' Narrow defeats haunt Spiders.

They tied for third in the six-team A-10 West Division. They dropped three of eight home conference games. They were 20-12 after losing in the league tournament semifinal.

Yet the 2003-04 Richmond Spiders made the NCAA tournament as at-large qualifiers because of the damage they inflicted during nonconference competition and the quality of the A-10 at the time.

That’s the combination this season’s Spiders sought, but did not find.

The 2003-2004 team, coached by defensive-minded Jerry Wainwright, won 69-68 at No. 12 Kansas, snapping the Jayhawks' 52-game home winning streak against unranked opponents. That was the Inflator Maximus of Richmond’s NCAA tournament portfolio.

But UR also collected notable A-10 victories, finishing 10-6 in a league that included Xavier and Temple. The selection committee in 2004 used the Ratings Percentage Index as an important tool to select at-large teams. The A-10 had four members in the top 50 at the end of the regular season: No. 3 Saint Joseph’s, No. 35 Xavier, No. 40 Dayton and No. 47 Richmond.

A 12-team A-10 advanced four teams to the 2004 NCAAs, and three more to the NIT.

In comparison, the A-10 on Thursday had one team – No. 49 Saint Louis – in the top 50 of the NCAA NET, an improved version of the RPI.

As the Spiders (16-9, 7-5 A-10) head down the stretch in league play, they are No. 87 in the NET, out of range for at-large consideration.

“We’re a couple of plays away from being potentially a ranked team,” UR guard Jacob Gilyard said following Monday’s 62-59 win over George Mason. “We folded down the stretch in a couple of games. VCU (64-62) and Davidson (87-84) were two home games that we felt should have gone our way. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to make your own luck.”

Mason closed out Richmond on Wednesday night in Fairfax, handing the Spiders another tight defeat, 87-84 in overtime. To a large extent, that has been the story of UR’s season.

The Spiders would have been positioned better heading into A-10 competition had they taken advantage of more opportunities during the nonconference schedule. In 13 games, they went 9-4, falling at Drake (73-70), and on neutral courts to Utah State (85-74), Maryland (86-80) and Mississippi State (82-71, OT).

Richmond’s win over a Power Five opponent – an 83-74 defeat of N.C. State in Charlotte – doesn’t weigh as much as one usually would. The Wolfpack are 10-15 and the ACC’s last-place team (3-11).

“We have to schedule as best as we can,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team meets La Salle at the Robins Center Saturday. “No regrets because that was a really good (nonconference) schedule, and if a bounce here or there goes the other way … As it turned out, we had a good record (with) a great schedule.”

This was the season for Richmond to partner with as many strong nonconference opponents as possible and keep fingers crossed that the A-10 blossomed. Two sixth-year players, two more fifth-years players, and Tyler Burton, a potential NBA player in Mooney’s estimation, are rotation members.

The A-10’s summer addition of Loyola Chicago, No. 30 in the NET and a program that consistently wins, will improve the league’s overall rating in future seasons. The Ramblers arrive too late for this experienced collection of Spiders.