At Virginia Tech (55 straight home Ws vs. non-ACC foes), UR women face strenuous start

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball program has won 55 consecutive home games against non-ACC competition. The University of Richmond, led by a pair of Richmond-area residents, gets this season’s first crack at snapping the streak.

The Spiders open in Blacksburg Wednesday at 4 p.m., the start of Aaron Roussell’s second season as UR coach, as well the final first step for 5-foot-6 senior guard Alex Parson (Monacan High), and the next step for 6-3 sophomore forward Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal).

Parson (6.3 ppg, 2.5 apg) will make her 63rd straight start. “I think she had a tremendous offseason. Really came in … more comfortable with us as a staff, and what the offense is, and kind of leading a team,” said Roussell. “She’s been great.”

Chapman (4.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), the 2019 Richmond Times-Dispatch player of the year while at Trinity, comes off a freshman season that Roussell characterized as “solid.” He sees something more than that coming as Chapman's development continues in the college game, and in Richmond’s offense.