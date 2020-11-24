At Virginia Tech (55 straight home Ws vs. non-ACC foes), UR women face strenuous start

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball program has won 55 consecutive home games against non-ACC competition. The University of Richmond, led by a pair of Richmond-area residents, gets this season’s first crack at snapping the streak.
The Spiders open in Blacksburg Wednesday at 4 p.m., the start of Aaron Roussell’s second season as UR coach, as well the final first step for 5-foot-6 senior guard Alex Parson (Monacan High), and the next step for 6-3 sophomore forward Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal).
Parson (6.3 ppg, 2.5 apg) will make her 63rd straight start. “I think she had a tremendous offseason. Really came in … more comfortable with us as a staff, and what the offense is, and kind of leading a team,” said Roussell. “She’s been great.”
Chapman (4.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), the 2019 Richmond Times-Dispatch player of the year while at Trinity, comes off a freshman season that Roussell characterized as “solid.” He sees something more than that coming as Chapman's development continues in the college game, and in Richmond’s offense.
Like the UR men’s team, Roussell wants to spread the floor, an approach that leads to 3-point shots. The women hit 31.9% from 3-point distance last season (15-17, 7-9 A-10), but that’s likely to change with five freshmen. Some will be members of the rotation. Four of the five are 6-0 or taller, with the exception being 5-5 Grace Townsend (James River High).
In recruiting, “We wanted to get longer and we wanted to be able to shoot the basketball better,” said Roussell, whose team was picked eighth in the A-10 preseason poll. “I think the new kids are adding that.”
The Hokies, picked to finish seventh in the ACC, haven’t dropped a home game to nonconference competition since losing to Northwestern on Dec. 4, 2014. Virginia Tech and Richmond have met 12 times, with each program winning six.
The Spiders open their home schedule on Sunday against Georgetown. Fans are not allowed at the Robins Center at this time.
“We want to [design the schedule so] that we’re playing high-level, national tournament teams, in the ACC, the Big East, all of those,” said Roussell. “I think, hopefully, we do this right and we get to the NCAA tournament, those are the teams that you’re going to see.”
