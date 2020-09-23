Athletics administrators discuss particulars of college basketball season in UNC Asheville webinar

The prospect of so-called “bubbles” in college basketball, as weeks have progressed, has gone from idea to very likely reality.
Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander believes every conference is looking at the bubble idea in some form or another, whether it’s for nonconference play or even league competition.
“Is there a way to do that? Certainly, we've been considering that,” Kallander said.
Kallander on Wednesday joined Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade, UNC Asheville men’s basketball coach Mike Morrell and UNC Asheville women’s basketball coach Honey Brown in a more than hour-long webinar hosted by UNC Asheville director of athletics Janet Cone.
The quintet discussed college hoops bubbles and a range of other particulars and possibilities surrounding the unique impending season.
"The slogan for 2020 is 'adapt,'” Kallander said. “And so you certainly have to be flexible in terms of how you're approaching things."
A key domino in the college basketball planning process fell last Wednesday, when the NCAA Division I Council designated Nov. 25 as the new start date for the season, two weeks later than the original date.
Now, basketball programs are continuing to scramble to sort out what will happen with the games that fell in the two weeks that were eliminated. And also rescheduling other portions of the schedule, like the early season multi-team events that many programs participate in.
“Overlaying all of this are the safety protocols that we've got to consider,” Kallander said. “And so that does lead to the bubble discussion. So, right now, it's crazy.”
In the A-10 in particular, which Richmond and VCU belong to, McGlade said that 13 of the conference’s 14 men’s basketball programs are in multi-team events right now. Those are sort of taking priority right now, McGlade said, as those can provide prime postseason resume opportunities.
So the musical chairs of trying to re-sort the puzzle is going on now, McGlade said, but she expects the dust will likely settle by the end of this week.
Some of the multi-team events could move to the so-called bubbles. The Charleston Classic, the one VCU is in, is one of the eight reportedly set to move to Walt Disney World in Orlando, where the NBA is currently.
But, Cone also pointed to a Tuesday ESPN story that emphasized “bubble” is perhaps the wrong word to describe what we’ll see in college basketball. It likely won’t be quite as rigorous as what has unfolded in the NBA and WNBA. “Controlled environment” is more accurate.
McGlade said that, while notes are being taken about aspects of the NBA and WNBA bubble, those two setups also come with a cost. It’s a cost unrealistic for the college level.
“To be able to replicate exactly what those two groups have done is almost financially cost prohibitive,” McGlade said.
A significant financial obligation that schools will have to continue to navigate regardless is COVID-19 testing.
McGlade said that the NCAA is going to be releasing medical protocols for basketball on Friday. Kallander said he fully expects that once official practice starts on Oct. 14, all schools will be required to test athletes and others associated with teams once a week. Then the expectation is that, once games start, it’ll be three times a week.
“So that is a challenge from a financial perspective,” Kallander said. “It's a challenge from a logistic perspective. When are you playing your games and when are you testing? When are you traveling, when you are testing?”
As the schedules progress past late November and early December this year, there’s also the possibility of conference games earlier than usual. Some schools are ending exams earlier than originally anticipated, which has opened up a mid-December pocket.
That means there could be league games prior to Christmas. It’s something the A-10 is examining.
“That would give us relief later in February,” McGlade said.
Kallander said the Big South just decided yesterday that it would move some conference games into that timeframe.
At the back end of the schedule, McGlade said the A-10 is hoping to have its men’s basketball tournament at the Barclays Center in New York as usual. But the league is looking at moving the women’s basketball tournament to just one campus site as opposed to multiple.
As Morrell, a former VCU staffer (2011-15), noted Wednesday, while coaches often would like things to be cookie cutter — with exact plans known — that’s just not the reality right now.
That makes “adapt” an apt slogan.
Still, Morrell is excited that there’s talk about playing basketball at all.
“I hope all the people understand how much work just goes into the opportunity to talk about them,” he said. “Now let's get there and let's play them."
