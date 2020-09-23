Athletics administrators discuss particulars of college basketball season in UNC Asheville webinar

“Overlaying all of this are the safety protocols that we've got to consider,” Kallander said. “And so that does lead to the bubble discussion. So, right now, it's crazy.”

In the A-10 in particular, which Richmond and VCU belong to, McGlade said that 13 of the conference’s 14 men’s basketball programs are in multi-team events right now. Those are sort of taking priority right now, McGlade said, as those can provide prime postseason resume opportunities.

So the musical chairs of trying to re-sort the puzzle is going on now, McGlade said, but she expects the dust will likely settle by the end of this week.

Some of the multi-team events could move to the so-called bubbles. The Charleston Classic, the one VCU is in, is one of the eight reportedly set to move to Walt Disney World in Orlando, where the NBA is currently.

But, Cone also pointed to a Tuesday ESPN story that emphasized “bubble” is perhaps the wrong word to describe what we’ll see in college basketball. It likely won’t be quite as rigorous as what has unfolded in the NBA and WNBA. “Controlled environment” is more accurate.

McGlade said that, while notes are being taken about aspects of the NBA and WNBA bubble, those two setups also come with a cost. It’s a cost unrealistic for the college level.