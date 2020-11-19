Atlantic 10 announces modified women's basketball league schedule format

The Atlantic 10 released its 2020-21 league women’s basketball schedule Thursday, with a pair of notable modifications: teams will play 18 league games this year and received regionalized weekend pairings to reduce travel.

This year will mark the first time A-10 women’s hoops teams have ever played 18 league games, up from 16.

Also, teams will play in Friday-Sunday tandems to squeeze in two opponents per weekend. That’ll allow the road teams two games per road trip and the home teams a pair of matchups on campus.

“The 2020-21 season will offer new and distinctive challenges with the COVID environment,” A-10 senior associate commissioner Debbie Richardson said in a news release. “The 18-game, Friday-Sunday format provides a balanced schedule with the opportunity to ensure the safety of our teams and student-athletes.”

In examples of the travel pairings, VCU, the league’s preseason favorite, will play at Duquesne on Friday, Jan. 8, then at St. Bonaventure on Sunday, Jan. 10. Richmond, that same weekend, will play at St. Bonaventure on Jan. 8 and at Duquesne on Jan. 10.

The following weekend, VCU will host Massachusetts on Friday, Jan. 15, then host Rhode Island on Sunday, Jan. 17. Richmond will host Rhode Island on Jan. 15 and UMass on Jan. 17.