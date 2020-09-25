Back at UR, where he started, impact of revered football assistant Jeff Hanson continues

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a University of Richmond freshman football player in 1993, Shawn Barber nearly failed out. A UR defensive assistant, Jeff Hanson, brought Barber in for a discussion.

“He told me that going to a school like the University of Richmond was the opportunity of a lifetime, and that I just wasn’t applying myself in the classroom the way I needed to,” Barber said. “I took what he said to heart. I kind of got back on the straight and narrow before I got too far down the wrong path.”

Barber graduated from UR in 1998, and then spent 10 years as an NFL linebacker. In a Thursday night phone interview from his home in Kansas City, Barber said he can still hear Hanson yelling “'Pick it up! Pick it up!’ No matter how hard I ran to the ball, it was always, ‘Pick it up! Finish the play!’

"You know what? In life you appreciate somebody that is honest enough to hold you accountable to a standard. At the end of the day, he felt there was more I could give.”

Look up “tough love” and there should be a picture of Hanson, said Barber.