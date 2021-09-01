Back this season by popular demand at UR's Robins Stadium: game-day atmosphere

Jones is among the Spiders’ fans who are very much looking forward to a return to tailgating and the social atmosphere that accompanies a college football game.

“I think what I’m going to embrace is a few things. One, just the sheer appreciation of doing something simple like going to a football game and seeing friends and tailgating,” said Jones. “And getting back to what we all call normal, what we take for granted. I just have a real appreciation for being able to do that and [feeling] how far we’ve come.

“A lot of times you only see a lot of your older friends at the games. You may all be in Richmond, but kids go different directions, you live in different parts of town. So, I look forward to kind of coming together and seeing the people that I haven’t seen since the last tailgate.”

That was Nov. 23, 2019, when the Spiders fell to rival William & Mary 21-15 in overtime.

Richmond coach Russ Huesman, 61, has been associated with college football since he played defensive back at Chattanooga 1978-81. He recognizes that the fan element of a game day is an important part of the sport for players and coaches.

During the spring-semester games, players’ family members were permitted to attend. But there weren’t many other fans allowed.