Back this season by popular demand at UR's Robins Stadium: game-day atmosphere

Tracy Jones graduated from the University of Richmond in 1986, left town for about five years, and has lived in Richmond since. Among his interests is Spiders athletics.
Jones is a UR football season-ticket holder. He usually attends games with his two children, frequents a particular tailgating location adjacent to Robins Stadium, and gathers there and elsewhere in the vicinity with friends, old and new, to reminisce and converse.
At one tailgating area Jones often stops, a band plays.
Last fall on the weekends, Richmond did not play football. Jones watched the few youth sports events in which his children were able to be involved, “or just locked down at home,” he said, speaking of the pandemic’s impact.
Jones attended one of the Spiders’ two spring-semester football games at Robins Stadium, but stayed only a half.
“It was restricted to one side of the field,” Jones said of the available seating. “There was very limited interaction, right? It just wasn’t like you felt you were at a football game.”
Richmond’s players and coaches are understandably excited about Saturday’s season-opener against Howard after not playing last fall and experiencing a watered-down version of college football in the spring. They are not the only ones.
Jones is among the Spiders’ fans who are very much looking forward to a return to tailgating and the social atmosphere that accompanies a college football game.
“I think what I’m going to embrace is a few things. One, just the sheer appreciation of doing something simple like going to a football game and seeing friends and tailgating,” said Jones. “And getting back to what we all call normal, what we take for granted. I just have a real appreciation for being able to do that and [feeling] how far we’ve come.
“A lot of times you only see a lot of your older friends at the games. You may all be in Richmond, but kids go different directions, you live in different parts of town. So, I look forward to kind of coming together and seeing the people that I haven’t seen since the last tailgate.”
That was Nov. 23, 2019, when the Spiders fell to rival William & Mary 21-15 in overtime.
Richmond coach Russ Huesman, 61, has been associated with college football since he played defensive back at Chattanooga 1978-81. He recognizes that the fan element of a game day is an important part of the sport for players and coaches.
During the spring-semester games, players’ family members were permitted to attend. But there weren’t many other fans allowed.
“Having a crowd there, having the atmosphere, having the tailgating, that whole college environment, it makes the game better,” said Huesman. “It makes it better for our players and our fans, everybody. I know [Spiders players] are excited to have everybody in the stands and participating in this thing.”
UR asks that fans who are showing symptoms associated with COVID-19 not attend Spiders games. Fans are required to wear masks while indoors (rest rooms, concourses) regardless of vaccination status, and outdoors if unvaccinated and unable to distance.
Robins Stadium tailgating areas are open. Jones checked that.
"I was just emailing my buddies [Monday], saying, 'What's the plan?'" said Jones. "And they said, 'We're planning on doing it until we hear otherwise.' So, everybody's fingers are crossed."
