Back-up Spiders kicker Andrew Lopez went from left out to standout

Back-up kicker Andrew Lopez was an unlikely star in the University of Richmond’s 20-10 win over Villanova last Saturday. He didn’t think he would be a Spider.

The redshirt sophomore from New Orleans applied for early admission at UR. He was deferred. In the regular-decision process, Lopez landed on the wait list. He moved on from Richmond, and his hope of playing college football as a walk-on.

Lopez recalled Wednesday that in the summer of 2020, he submitted a security deposit to TCU, where he was not invited to kick, and selected his freshman class schedule at that school.

“I had everything ready to go,” Lopez said. “One of my best friends was going there, so we were going to room together.”

On July 11, 2020, a UR representative contacted Lopez and informed him there was a spot open in the freshman class scheduled to report the following month.

“One of the weirdest calls I’ve ever gotten,” said Lopez. He had to make a choice in a few days, per UR's request, and decided on Richmond.

The Spiders, without starting kicker Jake Larson (hamstring), hosted No. 17 Villanova and got two Lopez field goals (31 and 37 yards) in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Lopez, who also converted a pair of PATs, had never before attempted a FG in a college game.

“Our team loves him,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of Lopez. “For him to come in, make both his extra points, and then kick a field goal to make it 17-10, and then that one with (1:12 left) in the game, when you’ve got to have it, was huge.

“I was just so excited for him.”

After the 37-yarder went through the uprights with 1:12 remaining, Lopez jumped into the arms of holder Braxton Hughes as if UR had won the Super Bowl.

“I was on top of the world,” said Lopez, named CAA Football special teams player of the week. “I feel like my entire role on this team is just, in any way I can, to help the team. Over the past two years, that’s been supporting from the sideline, and being there when people need things, and helping us out on scout team, and all that.

“Saturday was a step up from that, another opportunity to help my team. To do it in that fashion, it was unbelievable.”

Lopez may get more opportunities Saturday, when No. 19 UR (4-2, 2-1 CAA) plays at Hampton (4-2, 1-2 CAA). Larson is questionable, according to Huesman.

A Spiders recruiter was after a quarterback at the high school Lopez attended. That didn’t work out for UR. Justin Ibieta chose Tulane. But Lopez, through his coach at Metairie Park Country Day School, informed recruiters that he was looking for a college program in which he could kick. Lopez was placed on UR’s list of potential preferred walk-ons. He kept in touch with Spiders coaches.

“I was so lucky to have such a stud at quarterback in high school that we would have (college recruiters) to our practices and coming to meet us,” Lopez said. “My coach would always try to get them to talk to me, and pitch me in some way.”

Saturday's postgame jubilation involved a sore kicker. Lopez was physically fouled twice. On his first PAT, a Villanova player sideswiped him, knocking Lopez to the ground after forcefully making contact with his outstretched kicking leg.

“That’s not the first time that happened. It happened to me a few times in high school,” said Lopez. “I’m kind of used to it.”

On a late-game kickoff by Lopez, Villanova returned to its 35. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Lopez was leveled after the whistle by 6-5, 240-pound Wildcat Mitchell Bothwell, who drew a flag for the personal foul.

“I already felt bad. It wasn’t my best kickoff,” said Lopez. “Any way I could make up for that in some way. I was kind of relieved when he hit me, honestly.”