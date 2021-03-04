Banged-up Spiders watch Duquesne fly by down stretch in A-10 tournament

The University of Richmond’s banged-up bunch of Spiders looked as if they found an avenue to advancement in the A-10 basketball tournament at the Siegel Center Thursday. Then they couldn't find a way to score down the stretch, as Duquesne did in winning 67-62.

The Spiders converted a field goal with 9:30 left, and led 48-42 at that point. Then came a messy several minutes of turnovers, missed shots and blocked attempts. Duquesne went ahead 53-52 with 4:34 left, the Dukes' first lead since 10-9.

Richmond didn't score another field goal until Tyler Burton hit one in the final seconds.

Eighth-seeded UR (13-8) played without leading scorer Blake Francis because of a hip injury. Richmond’s second-leading scorer, 6-foot-10 Grant Golden, competed for the third consecutive game with a fractured middle finger on his left hand.

Duquesne (9-8), seeded ninth, meets top-seeded St. Bonaventure (13-4) at the Siegel Center Friday at 11 a.m.

The Spiders had won 24 of the last 26 meetings with the Dukes. Under Chris Mooney, who’s in his 16th year as UR coach, Richmond was 16-2 vs. Duquesne.