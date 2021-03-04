Banged-up Spiders watch Duquesne fly by down stretch in A-10 tournament

The University of Richmond’s banged-up bunch of Spiders looked as if they found an avenue to advancement in the A-10 basketball tournament at the Siegel Center Thursday. Then they couldn't find a way to score down the stretch, as Duquesne did in winning 67-62.
The Spiders converted a field goal with 9:30 left, and led 48-42 at that point. Then came a messy several minutes of turnovers, missed shots and blocked attempts. Duquesne went ahead 53-52 with 4:34 left, the Dukes' first lead since 10-9.
Richmond didn't score another field goal until Tyler Burton hit one in the final seconds.
Eighth-seeded UR (13-8) played without leading scorer Blake Francis because of a hip injury. Richmond’s second-leading scorer, 6-foot-10 Grant Golden, competed for the third consecutive game with a fractured middle finger on his left hand.
Duquesne (9-8), seeded ninth, meets top-seeded St. Bonaventure (13-4) at the Siegel Center Friday at 11 a.m.
The Spiders had won 24 of the last 26 meetings with the Dukes. Under Chris Mooney, who’s in his 16th year as UR coach, Richmond was 16-2 vs. Duquesne.
Francis (16.1 ppg) scored a team-high 17 when Richmond defeated Duquesne 79-72 on Feb. 20 at the Robins Center, but he was unavailable for the rematch after falling hard on a layup attempt in Monday’s loss to Saint Joseph’s and injuring his hip.
Even without Francis, UR’s top 3-point threat, four 3-pointers pushed UR to a 14-point lead (27-13). Duquesne began a series of comebacks driven by interior force. The Dukes, who trailed 37-30 at halftime, shaved the difference to four with 15 minutes left. The Spiders countered and quickly built the lead back to 11. Two minutes later, UR’s edge slipped to 46-42. Then, it grew again.
The had Dukes had 11 offensive rebounds, 38 points in paint, and 14 second-chance points in their Feb. 20 loss at UR. Duquesne worked inside for power opportunities, but 6-8, 240-pound Michael Hughes and 6-5 Marcus Weathers failed to finish in the first half.
Weathers demonstrated his ability during a first-half sequence during which he blocked a shot by Nathan Cayo, held onto the ball, and then dribbled downcourt and went through defensive traffic for a layup. The Dukes’ goal was to isolate Hughes and Weathers inside.
Burton on Wednesday promised that the Spiders “completely hit the reset button” after closing the regular season with consecutive losses at Saint Louis and to Saint Joseph’s, and he helped considerably. Burton escaped a personal slump by scoring 13 first-half points.
