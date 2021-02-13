Before guarding any opposition, Spiders need to defend against virus

Now that the University of Richmond men’s basketball team has left its third and latest COVID-related pause, the Spiders’ overarching goal is making that the last one.

UR (10-4, 4-2 A-10) invited Division III St. Mary’s (Md.) to the Robins Center for a 6 p.m. Sunday game, the start of Richmond’s stretch run to the A-10 tournament March 10-14. At this point, there’s been no league determination of how many of the seven games missed by the Spiders for COVID reasons will be made up, which ones, or if the conference will design schedules for those teams in position to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

What is clear is that UR doesn’t have time for another extended break if it's going to make the NCAAs. The Spiders on Friday checked in at No. 54 in the NET rankings, which means climbing is required for an at-large bid.

Before guarding any opposition, Spiders need to defend against the virus.

“We’re doing everything we can, from the university, the athletic department, our basketball team,” UR coach Chris Mooney said Friday. “Our guys have been very good in terms of their compliance and understanding.