Before guarding any opposition, Spiders need to defend against virus

Now that the University of Richmond men’s basketball team has left its third and latest COVID-related pause, the Spiders’ overarching goal is making that the last one.
UR (10-4, 4-2 A-10) invited Division III St. Mary’s (Md.) to the Robins Center for a 6 p.m. Sunday game, the start of Richmond’s stretch run to the A-10 tournament March 10-14. At this point, there’s been no league determination of how many of the seven games missed by the Spiders for COVID reasons will be made up, which ones, or if the conference will design schedules for those teams in position to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
What is clear is that UR doesn’t have time for another extended break if it's going to make the NCAAs. The Spiders on Friday checked in at No. 54 in the NET rankings, which means climbing is required for an at-large bid.
Before guarding any opposition, Spiders need to defend against the virus.
“We’re doing everything we can, from the university, the athletic department, our basketball team,” UR coach Chris Mooney said Friday. “Our guys have been very good in terms of their compliance and understanding.
“I feel like we are doing many of the things right ... It just takes one person to contract the virus, like so many have around the country and the world ... and then the next part of the protocols is not to play and not to practice. Obviously we have to do everything we can better, but we’ve really followed very strictly … all the guidelines we’re supposed to.”
From a UR question-and-answer document on the school’s website:
“Decisions regarding whether or not a student-athlete or team may play or not play are made independently and certified by medical personnel. Neither the Richmond coaching staff nor the athletic administration is involved in making these decisions. Such decisions are determined solely according to protocols developed by the university, the Atlantic 10, the NCAA, the Virginia Department of Health, and the CDC.
“While the NCAA has established COVID-19 guidance with the NCAA Core Principles on the Resocialization of Sport and regular updates, each institution is required to follow their own local and state public health protocols. Therefore, institutions or organizations may have slightly different protocols or interpretations of certain guidelines such as contact tracing or quarantine/isolation.”
Richmond hasn’t played since a Jan. 26 win at Saint Joseph’s, and visits VCU Wednesday night. That explains the quickly arranged game against St. Mary’s (1-3), which grabbed the attention of the UR staff because the Seahawks test three times a week (Division I standard), and these 40 minutes should allow the Spiders to shake off rust while regaining confidence.
“If we don't play great, or we do struggle a little bit, maybe we can get that out of our system to a certain degree,” said Mooney, whose team fell 84-78 to La Salle (8-12, 5-8 A-10) at the Robins Center coming out of two-week Spiders' January pause.
Mooney added that there is frustration associated with Richmond’s situation because, “certainly we feel we’re a really good team, capable of great things, and we’d like to be playing … This is a really difficult thing that’s been dealt to [the Spiders].”
Sunday, the Spiders will work out in the afternoon and then return to the Robins Center for the game against St. Mary’s, hoping to accelerate the conditioning and mental sharpening necessary for Wednesday’s date at VCU.
In an update sent Friday to UR supporters, the school’s vice president and director of athletics, John Hardt, wrote: “Our student-athletes and coaching staffs have worked so hard to get to this point, and I pledge to you that Richmond athletics will do everything in its power to ensure that both [the men’s and women’s basketball] programs are able to safely and successfully complete their seasons.”
