Behind Jacob Gilyard's 32 points, Spiders bounce Rams in A-10 quarterfinals

WASHINGTON - The University of Richmond's list of most satisfying wins in recent program history added a line Friday night.

The No. 6 Spiders handled No. 3 VCU 75-64 in the A-10 quarterfinals at Capital One Arena, likely dealing a mortal blow to the Rams' NCAA tournament hopes and at least temporarily ending UR's frustration against VCU, which has dominated the series.

Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard scored 22 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 32. As important as the points was his control of the ball against the trapping of VCU (21-9), which did not lead through the final 24 minutes.

Richmond held a 37-29 lead at the break and Gilyard had hit 7 of 8 from the field, 5 of 6 from 3-point distance, and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.

In this tournament, it has commonly taken league teams a half to get accustomed to the court, its baskets, and the arena's surroundings. The Rams seemed to encounter that issue, and then the Spiders (21-12) wouldn't let them up.

"We played with tremendous energy and passion. We played physically," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "I thought our defense was really terrific. Forced turnovers. Came up with loose balls. Rebounded the ball."

Forward Tyler Burton scored 14 for UR, forward Nathan Cayo added 11, and guard Andre Gustavson scored 10, one less than his season-high.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades lamented the Rams' 16 turnovers, against very little pressure.

"Richmond had a lot to do with it, but I thought today we just really at times just kicked ourselves. Turnovers, and not defending the 3-point line," he said. "It was ragged at times."

VCU had won 16 of the previous 21 meetings with UR. The Spiders lost twice to the Rams during the regular season. Additionally, Richmond and VCU had met twice in the A-10 quarterfinals (2014, 2015) and once in the semifinals (2017). The Rams won all three.

"It was just about pride. Like we said, they embarrassed us the last time we played them," Gilyard said of a 77-57 Richmond loss at the Siegel Center on Feb. 18. "This was more personal about the last game, what they did to us."

UR advances to Saturday’s semifinals against No. 2 Dayton, which eliminated No. 10 UMass 75-72 in the quarterfinals. The Spiders and Flyers play at 3:30 p.m. Top-seeded Davidson and No. 5 Saint Louis meet Saturday at 1 p.m. Semifinals will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

The Spiders were hoping for a splendid shooting night like this (9-19 on 3s) after a season laced with unimpressive ones. They hit four of their first six 3-point attempts and then kept up that pace, with Gilyard leading the way. The Spiders shot 50% with 7 made 3s in 10 tries in the opening half.

"We talk about that a lot, making shots, just coming in and knocking them down," said Burton.

The Rams perforated Richmond’s defense with dribble penetration early, as they did in the first two meetings, setting up easy buckets for big men when UR’s defense scrambled to recover. Richmond fixed that problem late in the first half.

"Personally, I don't think they have too many great shooters. There should be no reason we shouldn't be in the gaps," said Gilyard.

With an 8-point lead and Gilyard smoking, the Spiders’ concern at halftime was staying light on their feet. They were required to apply heavy pressure all through the second half of Thursday night’s 64-59 win over Rhode Island. VCU had been off for a week.

Richmond remained strong, and when the Rams chased Gilyard in the second half, he became more of a ball distributor. Mooney called Gilyard's 40-minute night, which included four steals, "incredible, one of the great performances by a Richmond guard."