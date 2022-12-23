Billy Cosh reportedly leaving as Spiders OC to join new Western Michigan staff

Billy Cosh has spent roughly 54 weeks as University of Richmond offensive coordinator. He's leaving, per Pete Thamel, a college football senior writer for ESPN, which reported Cosh, 30, is expected to shift to FBS member Western Michigan as OC after one season with the Spiders.

His time at UR followed two seasons as VMI’s offensive coordinator. Neither Cosh nor UR coach Russ Huesman could be reached for comment Friday.

With Cosh in charge of the UR offense, the Spiders averaged 31.3 points and 424 yards, advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016, won a postseason game, and went 9-4 (6-2 CAA).

Quarterback Reece Udinski set VMI passing records while Cosh was on staff there - first as receivers coach and then coordinator. Udinski came to UR as a graduate transfer, largely because of Cosh's presence, and won the Dudley Award, which annually goes to Virginia’s top Division I player.

The Spiders were led in receiving by Jakob Herres, who also came to Richmond after graduating from VMI. As a Keydet, Herres was named an FCS All-American.

Western Michigan, of the Mid-American Conference, named Lance Taylor coach on Dec. 8. He is a former Louisville offensive coordinator and assistant at Notre Dame and for the Carolina Panthers.

The Air Raid offense VMI and UR used with Cosh was installed at VMI by Brian Sheppard, the Keydets' offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. When Sheppard left for the University of Minnesota to work in offensive quality control, VMI coach Scott Wachenheim promoted Cosh from receivers coach to offensive coordinator.

The Keydets did not play in the fall of 2020 because of the pandemic, so Cosh's first experience as an offensive coordinator at any level was during the 2021 spring-semester season. VMI finished 6-2, its first winning season since 1981, captured the Southern Conference title, and made their its appearance in the FCS playoffs.

VMI went 6-5 in the fall of 2021, marking the first time since the early 1960s that the program posted back-to-back winning seasons. The Keydets started three quarterbacks during that spring-to-fall cycle because of injuries and remained potent offensively, averaging 31.3 points in the spring and 29.2 in the fall.

Cosh set passing records in Maryland as a high-school QB. He attended Kansas State, James Madison, Butler Community College (Kansas), and Houston. Cosh was never a star at those DI stops, but always a sponge for football knowledge, as might be expected from the son of a coach.

Billy Cosh's father, Chris Cosh, was the defensive coordinator at eight FBS schools, including Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland, South Carolina and Kansas State. Cosh has been a defensive coach since 1983, including 2016 as coordinator at Richmond. He spent the 2022 season as the co-defensive coordinator at Hampton.