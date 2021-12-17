Billy Cosh, Richmond's new OC, advocates flexibility linked to players' ability

The Air Raid offense that Billy Cosh supervised at VMI included a ground foundation. That blend is what the University of Richmond will strive for with Cosh as its offensive coordinator.

Cosh, who shifted from VMI to UR on Dec. 6, emphasized in a Thursday interview that the Spiders' offensive thrust will largely be shaped by personnel. But obviously, Richmond coach Russ Huesman made the job offer based on his desire to see something comparable to what Cosh rolled out at VMI.

“Before I hired him I said, ‘Billy, I want to run the ball. I just don’t want to throw it 75 times a game,’” Huesman said. “He said, ‘Yeah, no question.’ So he believes in running the football.”

The Air Raid was installed at VMI by Brian Sheppard, the offensive coordinator who preceded Cosh and moved to the Minnesota staff in February of 2020. The Keydets, with Cosh coordinating after two years as receivers coach, played a spring and fall season in 2021, averaging 31.3 points in the fall (162 rushing ypg, 257 passing ypg) and 29.2 in the spring (118 rushing ypg, 309 passing ypg).

According to Cosh, VMI encountered “light boxes” – more defenders in coverage than run support – and took advantage. The Keydets majored in run-pass option.