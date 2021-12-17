Billy Cosh, Richmond's new OC, advocates flexibility linked to players' ability

The Air Raid offense that Billy Cosh supervised at VMI included a ground foundation. That blend is what the University of Richmond will strive for with Cosh as its offensive coordinator.
Cosh, who shifted from VMI to UR on Dec. 6, emphasized in a Thursday interview that the Spiders' offensive thrust will largely be shaped by personnel. But obviously, Richmond coach Russ Huesman made the job offer based on his desire to see something comparable to what Cosh rolled out at VMI.
“Before I hired him I said, ‘Billy, I want to run the ball. I just don’t want to throw it 75 times a game,’” Huesman said. “He said, ‘Yeah, no question.’ So he believes in running the football.”
The Air Raid was installed at VMI by Brian Sheppard, the offensive coordinator who preceded Cosh and moved to the Minnesota staff in February of 2020. The Keydets, with Cosh coordinating after two years as receivers coach, played a spring and fall season in 2021, averaging 31.3 points in the fall (162 rushing ypg, 257 passing ypg) and 29.2 in the spring (118 rushing ypg, 309 passing ypg).
According to Cosh, VMI encountered “light boxes” – more defenders in coverage than run support – and took advantage. The Keydets majored in run-pass option.
“We saw as coaches that if they’re going to defend the pass, just run the football, and be patient as a play-caller,” said Cosh, 29 and the son of Chris Cosh, UR’s defensive coordinator in 2016. “That really helped us I think … We were pretty balanced.”
The overall system Cosh uses at Richmond will be pass- and run-friendly, he said, and designed to get the ball in the hands of the Spiders’ most talented players, whether they're running backs, tight ends, or receivers.
Huesman was aware of Cosh at VMI, but gained greater appreciation for his play-calling aptitude during VMI’s 37-34 win over Chattanooga in Lexington on Oct. 9, when Richmond was off. Huesman’s son, Jacob, is a member of the Chattanooga staff (tight ends coach). That’s why Huesman, a Chattanooga alum and former coach, attended the game.
“I walked away thinking – because Chattanooga had a great defense – and I said, ‘How did [the Keydets] …’" said Huesman. "I’m just watching it, and I’m rooting for Chattanooga. Nothing against Billy and VMI, but I’m rooting for my son. And I’m getting frustrated because [the Keydets are] getting first down, first down, touchdown, this, that, and against a really good defense.
“I walked out and I said, ‘Man, VMI does a great job offensively.’”
When Huesman decided he would replace Jeff Durden after his five years as Richmond’s offensive coordinator, Richmond's coach went back and watched several VMI games, focusing on Cosh’s role.
“I liked what they were doing,” said Huesman. “He did an excellent job at VMI probably with a little bit less talent than the people they were playing.”
During the spring and fall seasons, VMI remained productive despite starting three quarterbacks because of injuries, scoring consistency connected to the work habits and competitiveness of those QBs, according to Cosh.
One was record-setting Reece Udinski, a 6-foot-4 resident of North Wales, Pa., who left VMI last spring as a graduate transfer for Maryland. He played in three games (14 pass attempts) this season behind Taulia Tagovailoa, a redshirt sophomore.
Udinski has a season of eligibility remaining. UR lost three-year starter Joe Mancuso following last season. Cosh chose not to comment on the possibility of reuniting with Udinski at Richmond.
Maryland faces Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29.
Note: The Spiders will start spring football on Saturday, Feb. 26. They'll pause three-times-a-week practices for spring break, and then resume them. Richmond's spring game is scheduled for April 9.
After experiencing the spring-semester season the Spiders and almost all FCS teams played in 2021, “I want a regular lifting cycle, a regular [workout] cycle, I want a regular spring practice in the spring,” said Huesman.
