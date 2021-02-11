Bizarro bout: D-III St. Mary's embraces role as 'sparring partner' for Spiders

Each has the same first name, is in his 16th season, and is his program’s winningest coach. Those connections are not bringing together the Richmond Spiders of Chris Mooney and the Division III St. Mary’s (Md.) Seahawks of Chris Harney Sunday night at the Robins Center in a bizarro bout announced Wednesday.
Mooney’s team is coming out of a COVID pause that started on Jan. 31, and he wants a 40-minute tune-up before the Spiders (10-4, 4-2 A-10) play at VCU on Wednesday. The last two times UR broke from COVID suspensions of activities, they were sluggish in their first games back.
St. Mary’s is fine with that.
“We go into it trying to win the game, of course,” said Harney. “But this is good for Richmond to get a game under their belt because they’re coming off a long break. We’re the sparring partner. We’re getting you ready to be successful in your championship match.
“We feel good about that. If we can get Richmond game-ready to play VCU, that makes me feel like we did a good job, like my guys got something out of it and Richmond got something out of it. That’s kind of our mindset going into this game. I can appreciate where coach Mooney is and what he’s trying to accomplish, and we’re appreciative of the opportunity.
“And we do get a check that supplements our very small budget.”
There are a bevy of D-III programs closer to Richmond than St. Mary’s, a school of 1,600 undergrads located 70 miles southeast of Washington.
But St. Mary’s is one of the relatively few D-III members that conducts three COVID tests a week, the Division I standard.
The word spread among assistant coaches and directors of basketball operations that UR was looking for a quick-fix game, and the Spiders and Seahawks got together.
“We fill a category,” said Harney, also an assistant athletic director at St. Mary’s. “There are only a handful [of D-IIIs testing three times a week], and we’re one of them … I’ll toot our own horn a little bit. We are a model of making it work.”
St. Mary’s is a state school looking to drive enrollment. Demonstrating that Seahawks athletics is invested sufficiently in testing to proceed through a pandemic is one way to draw, and keep, D-III student-athletes, according to Harney. A byproduct is being set up for a game at UR.
“We’re fans of basketball, and we’re very familiar with the history of Richmond’s program. They run the hybrid Princeton offense and we’ve showed clips of Richmond while putting stuff in for our offense,” Harney said Wednesday.
His young Seahawks started practicing on Jan. 12, and have played four games, losing three, zigging and zagging through college basketball’s COVID minefield. St. Mary’s stops playing in late February. The Seahawks in ordinary times face Division I teams in preseason exhibitions.
“For us, it’s a measure of where we need to get better,” said Harney. “I also like the experience. I think it’s great for our guys to go into big arenas and to a very academic school like Richmond. They get to see that campus, see that environment. It all rubs off somehow in a positive way.
“When I’m recruiting, I tell all our recruits, ‘Look, we’re going to try to play Division Is every year.’ It’s part of the experience.”
St. Mary’s agreed to play at UMBC on Friday, but that game was bagged after the Retrievers ran into some injury issues coming out of a COVID break. Stops and starts can lead to a rash of injuries at all levels, Harney has noticed.
Richmond hasn’t played a non-Division I opponent since beating D-III Randolph-Macon 81-57 to open the 2008-09 season.
R-MC’s coach?
Mike Rhoades, who will lead VCU against visiting UR Wednesday.
