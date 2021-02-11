Bizarro bout: D-III St. Mary's embraces role as 'sparring partner' for Spiders

Each has the same first name, is in his 16th season, and is his program’s winningest coach. Those connections are not bringing together the Richmond Spiders of Chris Mooney and the Division III St. Mary’s (Md.) Seahawks of Chris Harney Sunday night at the Robins Center in a bizarro bout announced Wednesday.

Mooney’s team is coming out of a COVID pause that started on Jan. 31, and he wants a 40-minute tune-up before the Spiders (10-4, 4-2 A-10) play at VCU on Wednesday. The last two times UR broke from COVID suspensions of activities, they were sluggish in their first games back.

St. Mary’s is fine with that.

“We go into it trying to win the game, of course,” said Harney. “But this is good for Richmond to get a game under their belt because they’re coming off a long break. We’re the sparring partner. We’re getting you ready to be successful in your championship match.

“We feel good about that. If we can get Richmond game-ready to play VCU, that makes me feel like we did a good job, like my guys got something out of it and Richmond got something out of it. That’s kind of our mindset going into this game. I can appreciate where coach Mooney is and what he’s trying to accomplish, and we’re appreciative of the opportunity.