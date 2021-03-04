Blake Francis will not play for Richmond against Duquesne in A-10 tournament

The University of Richmond will start its quest for the 2021 A-10 men's basketball championship without starting guard Blake Francis.

Francis, the Spiders' leading scorer (16.1 ppg) will not play in the 11 a.m. meeting between No. 8 UR and No. 9 Duquesne at VCU's Siegel Center because of a hip injury, according to Richmond.

Francis, a 6-foot senior, injured the hip during a fall on a layup attempt Monday night in a 76-73 loss to Saint Joseph's at the Robins Center.

Francis did not play in the second half of that game and Richmond started 6-0 freshman Isaiah Wilson in his place. Wilson averages 6.3 minutes.

There has been no decision made on the availability of Francis if the Spiders were to advance, according to UR. In Richmond's 79-72 win over visiting Duquesne on Feb. 20, Francis scored a team-high 17 points.